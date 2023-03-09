Tata Power Odisha DISCOM’s Women Led Customer Relationship Centers Use Digital Tools for Customer Delight

Bhubaneswar : Tata Power Odisha Discoms’ Customer Relationships Center (CRC) in Kalibari, West Odisha, Balasore in North, Cuttak & Puri in Central and Berhampur in South Odisha are being exclusively run by women employees of the company via sophisticated digital tools.

Their day to day operations are in sync with this year’s International Women’s Day is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, as these women are using these innovative digital tools for managing customer complaints, ensuring timely resolution, and providing excellent customer service.

These CRCs are operated by specially trained women Customer Service Representatives (CSR) who resolve a variety of queries, complaints, and service-related issues under single roof using digital tools such as Queue Management System (QMS), MO-Sakar Visitor Management System, FG-CRM for auto-escalation and timely resolution of applications and complaints, interactive WhatsApp services to support multiple payment avenues through interactive website and mobile application. The centre also provides e-kiosks for online payments, duplicate bill request, bill information, mobile number updation, and view of important contacts of TPSODL along with cash and cheque deposit machines (CDM).

Transactional C-SAT (customer satisfaction) is also collected through the online application “DARPAN”, which allows consumers to provide feedback about the services and the ambience of the CRCs. The feedback is analysed and used to improve and correct shortcomings if any.

Tata Power has four Discoms viz TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL and TPWODL, the joint venture companies between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, which are providing cost-effective, reliable and power to a consumer base of 9.5 million over a distribution area of 1,54,478 sq km.