Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) announces its partnership with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), to offer integrated bill payment solutions

Bhubaneswar : Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) has announced its partnership with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), to offer integrated bill payment solutions to its registered customer base of over 20 lakhs in a vast distribution area covering 27920 sq. km. in Northern Odisha having a population of around 97 lakh.

With this partnership, TPNODL’s customers can now pay their electricity bills at over 4000 banking points of Airtel Payments Bank, in North Odisha. The process is simple and all that a customer has to do is visit the store, provide his or her contact/ mobile number and consumer number at the banking point. The customer will then receive an OTP from TPNODL which he/ she has to share with the merchant along with the payment. The transaction will be confirmed immediately via a text message. TPNODL customers can also get upto 5% discount if they pay their bill by the due date.

While the front end solutions will be managed through Airtel Payments Bank, the back end connectivity will be powered by Airtel IQ, which is world’s first network integrated Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) ecosystem that allows enterprise to embed voice, messaging (Text and WhatsApp), video in mobile/ web application.

TPNODL has continuously worked to provide consumers with a multitude of payment options closer to their homes. Since its inception, TPNODL has enabled electricity bill payment through various physical avenues like Mo Seba Kendra, CSC, along with digital payment options through BBPS, TPNODL Website, and My TATA POWER App.