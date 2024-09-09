Tata Power led Odisha Discoms support local economy; award contracts worth ₹11,000 Crore to over 6600 local suppliers

Bhubaneswar, September 06, 2024: With their steadfast commitment to Odisha’s economic development, Tata Power led Odisha Discoms – joint ventures between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha- have awarded contracts worth ₹11481 crores to local contractors and suppliers.

Out of this, orders worth ₹8,690 crores have been given to local MSMEs and ₹2791crores to Non-MSMEs by the Discoms over the past three years since taking over the state’s power distribution operations. These contracts, spread across two major categories—materials and services—have been awarded to local contractors and suppliers.

Odisha discoms – TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited have forged agreements with 6645 local vendors and suppliers. These collaborative partnerships serve as the backbone for day-to-day operations and services, with a special emphasis on encouraging local vendors to employ residents from the nearby regions. Within the service sector, covering meter reading, billing, network maintenance etc., the discoms have awarded contracts to 4347 vendors with a total value of Rs. 7560 crores. Similarly, in the materials supply category, including Distribution Transformers, Cables, Poles etc. the discoms have assigned 2298 contracts valued at Rs. 3921 crores for its operations.

Contracts in the materials domain encompass essential components like Distribution Transformers, Cables, Poles, LT & HT Hardware, laptops, and desktops. In the service domain, contracts cover a wide range of activities, including meter installation, billing, collection, call center operations, meter reading, and administrative roles such as housekeeping and catering.

This initiative not only aligns with make in Odisha vision but also plays a pivotal role in driving Odisha’s economic progress. It has transformed the business landscape, significantly contributing to the economic prosperity of local communities.