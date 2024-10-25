Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms accelerate restoring electricity network post-Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Berhampur | October 25, 2024: Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms have launched intensive efforts to restore power in the areas impacted by Cyclone Dana, which severely affected the electricity network in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara.

Cyclone Dana’s powerful winds and torrential rains have caused widespread damage to the power infrastructure across three districts including surrounding areas.

Despite extreme challenging conditions, the restoration efforts are being carried out by 15000 dedicated linemen and engineers from TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPNODL), TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPSODL) in close coordination with government agencies and local authorities. Restoration began when wind speeds lowered, enabling teams from discoms to safely initiate repairs.

Following the cyclone’s peak on October 24, restoration began as soon as wind speed subsided, allowing teams from the discoms to begin repair work safely. The operations have been closely guided by the Odisha Government Officials and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), with continued support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF).

These linemen and engineers, along with other agencies, are working non-stop despite challenging conditions, including waterlogged areas and blocked roads. To ensure the safety of the public, Discoms have implemented precautions measures. Senior officials from all three impacted discoms are actively monitoring the progress in all affected areas.

Ahead of Cyclone Dana, all discoms had conducted a public awareness campaign on electrical safety during cyclones. . For any assistance, the public can reach out through the 24/7 toll-free helpline at 1912.

Tata Power-led Discoms remain committed to delivering reliable electricity while prioritising public safety during these challenging conditions.