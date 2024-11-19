Tata Power hosts State-Level Urja Mela in Odisha, involving students from over 500 schools to promote energy conservation and sustainability

-The initiative is in alignment with Mission LiFe by GoI

– Event also saw active participation from UN agencies and Tata Group Ecosystem

Bhubaneswar : In a testament to its commitment to promoting energy conservation and adoption of clean energy, Tata Power hosted the first-ever State-Level Urja Mela in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, bringing together over 470 students from across Odisha. Serving as a precursor to Tata Power’s national Urja Mela annually conducted during National Energy Conservation Week, this event was part of the company’s Club Enerji initiative, which promotes sustainability through hands-on activities, experiential learning, and inclusive participation.

Over the past three years, Club Enerji’s footprint in Odisha has expanded significantly. Through Tata Power’s four Discoms — TPCODL, TPWODL, TPNODL, and TPSODL — the initiative has engaged more than 500 schools across the state, including key regions like Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Behrampur, Baleswar, creating a vibrant community of young energy conservation advocates. The students who participated in the state-level event were nominated after series of regional mini-Urja melas.

The Odisha Urja Mela featured various competitions, including a Science Exhibition, Best Out of Waste models, Painting, Quiz, and an essay competition, encouraging students to embrace environmental stewardship, resourcefulness, and innovation in energy conservation. In a strong show of inclusivity, special competitions were also held for visually impaired and deaf students, in alignment to Tata Power’s Pay Autention initiative, which focuses on empowering the neurodiverse community.

The event was attended by Tata Power’s senior leaders including Mr. Himal Tewari, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief of Sustainability and CSR at Tata Power, along with Padma Shri recipient Sabarmatee Tiki and representatives from UNICEF, UNDP, Tata Steel, IHCL, TCS, and Tata Strive. The event also saw attendance from Corporates and NGOs like Aditya Birla Group, LTI Mindtree, JSL, World Food Program and Lighthouse Foundation. The participation of Corporates and UN agencies highlighted the collaborative approach of Club Enerji, reinforcing shared values and a united effort to uplift communities across Odisha.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Himal Tewari stated, “Sustainability is at the core of Tata Power’s mission. Through Urja Mela, we are empowering young minds to lead a greener, more inclusive future. Odisha has shown remarkable momentum and a positive response to our Club Enerji initiative, with schools actively championing sustainability. We invite more schools and organizations to join us in transforming conservation into a mass movement. By inspiring students to think creatively and innovatively about combating climate change and protecting our planet, we reinforce the essence of our Club Enerji initiative.”

During the event, Tata Power also launched the Club Enerji Conservation Booklet in Odia, building on the success of earlier editions in Hindi and English. This booklet provides students with practical tools for energy conservation and environmental protection. Making it accessible in Odia enables young champions across the state to fully engage with the mission, empowering them as agents of change within their communities.

A special feature of the event was Tata Power’s Gaja Sanrakshana initiative, which raises awareness about biodiversity and habitat conservation by protecting the native Asian elephant in Odisha. This initiative highlights the importance of environmental conservation and inspires the young audience to value the natural ecosystems.

As a cornerstone of Tata Power’s Club Enerji program, which has engaged over 1200 schools across 15 states in India since 2007, the Urja Mela in Odisha underscores the company’s ongoing mission to nurture responsible, environmentally conscious citizens. Through engaging educational modules and practical activities, Club Enerji has raised awareness among nearly five lakh students nationwide, encouraging them to lead positive change within their communities.