TATA Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited Collaborates with PURE EV to Foster their Green Initiative Campaign

New Delhi: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government, marked World Environment Day by announcing the launch of their “Pioneering the Green Initiative” program. In an effort to embrace a greener future and reaffirm their commitment to sustainability, TPCODL unveiled their plan to utilize electric vehicles (EVs) for project executions for the first time in their history. The program was officially flagged off by the CEO of TPCODL in a momentous ceremony.

In this significant stride towards sustainability, TPCODL has partnered with PURE EV, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. PURE EV has provided 15 of their top-of-the-line premium commute electric motorcycles, ecoDryft, to power this initiative. The ecodryft motorcycles are equipped with a certified 3 kWh battery pack (AIS 156 certified), offering an impressive range of 130 km on a single full charge and a top speed of 75 KMPH.

Highlighting on this milestone of eTryst 350, Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, “We are thrilled to partner with TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) for their ‘Pioneering the Green Initiative’ program. This marks a significant milestone for PURE EV as we expand into the business-to-business (B2B) space and contribute to the sustainable efforts of TPCODL.

This collaboration instils a tremendous amount of faith and confidence in our vision for the future. While we have focused on the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment thus far, this initiative paves the way for our entry into the B2B market. Notably, PURE EV’s commute electric motorcycle, ecoDryft, has already received over 10,000 bookings from individuals, institutions, delivery agencies, and even governmental bodies since its launch.”

PURE EV has been steadily expanding its product portfolio, which is available through their 130+ exclusive dealerships across India. The company has ambitious plans to further enhance its presence in 300 cities nationwide by the end of 2023.

With the “Pioneering the Green Initiative ” program, TPCODL and PURE EV aim to create a sustainable tomorrow by leveraging the power of electric vehicles. This collaborative effort signifies a significant step forward in embracing eco-friendly practices in the energy distribution sector.