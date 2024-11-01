Tata Motors registered total sales of 82,682 units in October 2024

Bengaluru : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2024 stood at 82,682 vehicles, compared to 82,954 units during October 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category October 2024 October 2023 % change (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 80,839 80,825 0%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category October 2024 October 2023 Growth (Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 10,024 10,204 -2% ILMCV Trucks 5,836 5,351 9% Passenger Carriers 2,835 2,514 13% SCV cargo and pickup 14,013 14,419 -3% CV Domestic 32,708 32,488 1% CV IB 1,551 1,829 -15% Total CV 34,259 34,317 0%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,574 units, compared to 15,211 units in October 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,274 units compared to 16,048 units in October 2023.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category October 2024 October 2023 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 48,131 48,337 0% PV IB 292 300 -3% Total PV (includes EV) 48,423 48,637 0% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,355 5,465 -2%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.