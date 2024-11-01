Auto CarBusiness

Tata Motors registered total sales of 82,682 units in October 2024

By OdAdmin

Bengaluru : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2024 stood at 82,682 vehicles, compared to 82,954 units during October 2023.

  • Domestic Sales Performance:

 

Category October 2024 October 2023 % change

(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 80,839 80,825 0%

 

  • Commercial Vehicles:

 

Category October 2024 October 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 10,024 10,204 -2%
ILMCV Trucks 5,836 5,351 9%
Passenger Carriers 2,835 2,514 13%
SCV cargo and pickup 14,013 14,419 -3%
CV Domestic 32,708 32,488 1%
CV IB 1,551 1,829 -15%
Total CV 34,259 34,317 0%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,574 units, compared to 15,211 units in October 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,274 units compared to 16,048 units in October 2023.

  • Passenger Vehicles:

Category October 2024 October 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 48,131 48,337 0%
PV IB 292 300 -3%
Total PV (includes EV) 48,423 48,637 0%
EV (IB + Domestic) 5,355 5,465 -2%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

OdAdmin
