Tata Motors registered total sales of 76,210 units in May 2022, Grows by 186% over last year

New Delhi :Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles, compared to 26,661 units during May 2021.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|May 2022
|May 2021
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|74,755
|24,552
|204%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2022
|May 2021
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|8,409
|2,583
|226%
|I&LCV
|4,474
|964
|364%
|Passenger Carriers
|3,632
|691
|426%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|14,899
|5,133
|190%
|Total CV Domestic
|31,414
|9,371
|235%
|CV Exports
|1,404
|2,030
|-31%
|Total CV
|32,818
|11,401
|188%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,056 units, compared to 3,241 units in May 2021.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,810 units compared to 4,276 units in May 2021.
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2022
|May 2021
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|PV ICE
|39,887
|14,705
|171%
|PV EV
|3,454
|476
|626%
|Total PV Domestic
|43,341
|15,181
|185%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.