National

Tata Motors registered total sales of 75,478 units in November 2022, Grows by 21% over last year

By Odisha Diary bureau

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2022 stood at 75,478 vehicles, compared to 62,192 units during November 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category November 2022  November 2021 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 73,467 58,073 27%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category November 2022  November 2021 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV 8,879 6,266 42%
I&LCV 3,462 5,099 -32%
Passenger Carriers 2,041 1,183 73%
SCV cargo and pickup 13,048 15,747 -17%
Total CV Domestic 27,430 28,295 -3%
CV IB 1,623 3,950 -59%
Total CV 29,053 32,245 – 10%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,896 units, compared to 10,213 units in November 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,673 units compared to 11,909 units in November 2021.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category November 2022 November 2021 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 46,037 29,778 55%
PV IB 388 169 130%
Total PV (includes EV) 46,425 29,947 55%
EV (IB + Domestic) 4,451 1,811 146%
Odisha Diary bureau
