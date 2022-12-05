Tata Motors registered total sales of 75,478 units in November 2022, Grows by 21% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2022 stood at 75,478 vehicles, compared to 62,192 units during November 2021.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|November 2022
|November 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|73,467
|58,073
|27%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|November 2022
|November 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|8,879
|6,266
|42%
|I&LCV
|3,462
|5,099
|-32%
|Passenger Carriers
|2,041
|1,183
|73%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|13,048
|15,747
|-17%
|Total CV Domestic
|27,430
|28,295
|-3%
|CV IB
|1,623
|3,950
|-59%
|Total CV
|29,053
|32,245
|– 10%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,896 units, compared to 10,213 units in November 2021.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,673 units compared to 11,909 units in November 2021.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|November 2022
|November 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|46,037
|29,778
|55%
|PV IB
|388
|169
|130%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|46,425
|29,947
|55%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|4,451
|1,811
|146%