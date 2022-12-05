Tata Motors registered total sales of 75,478 units in November 2022, Grows by 21% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2022 stood at 75,478 vehicles, compared to 62,192 units during November 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category November 2022 November 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 73,467 58,073 27%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category November 2022 November 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) M&HCV 8,879 6,266 42% I&LCV 3,462 5,099 -32% Passenger Carriers 2,041 1,183 73% SCV cargo and pickup 13,048 15,747 -17% Total CV Domestic 27,430 28,295 -3% CV IB 1,623 3,950 -59% Total CV 29,053 32,245 – 10%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,896 units, compared to 10,213 units in November 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,673 units compared to 11,909 units in November 2021.

Passenger Vehicles: