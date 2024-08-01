Tata Motors registered total sales of 71,996 units in July 2024

Bengaluru : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2024 stood at 71,996 vehicles, compared to 80,633 units during July 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category July 2024 July 2023 % change (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 70,161 78,844 -11%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category July 2024 July 2023 Growth (Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 6,493 8,502 -24% ILMCV Trucks 4,341 4,899 -11% Passenger Carriers 4,424 4,292 3% SCV cargo and pickup 10,178 13,523 -25% CV Domestic 25,436 31,216 -19% CV IB 1,606 1,728 -7% Total CV 27,042 32,944 -18%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,174 units, compared to 13,291 units in July 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,886 units compared to 13,830 units in July 2023.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category July 2024 July 2023 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 44,725 47,628 -6% PV IB 229 61 275% Total PV (includes EV) 44,954 47,689 -6% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,027 6,329 -21%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.