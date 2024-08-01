Tata Motors registered total sales of 71,996 units in July 2024

Bengaluru : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2024 stood at 71,996 vehicles, compared to 80,633 units during July 2023.
- Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|July 2024
|July 2023
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|70,161
|78,844
|-11%
- Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2024
|July 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|6,493
|8,502
|-24%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,341
|4,899
|-11%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,424
|4,292
|3%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|10,178
|13,523
|-25%
|CV Domestic
|25,436
|31,216
|-19%
|CV IB
|1,606
|1,728
|-7%
|Total CV
|27,042
|32,944
|-18%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,174 units, compared to 13,291 units in July 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,886 units compared to 13,830 units in July 2023.
- Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2024
|July 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|44,725
|47,628
|-6%
|PV IB
|229
|61
|275%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|44,954
|47,689
|-6%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,027
|6,329
|-21%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.