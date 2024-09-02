Tata Motors launches its Mid – SUV Curvv at a starting price of ₹ 9.99 lakh

Available in two petrol and a diesel engine option – Equips all three powertrains with Advanced Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Launches first ever Dual Clutch Transmission in Diesel in the segment

Debuts the new – Hyperion Gasoline Direct Injection engine and 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel engine

Bengaluru, September 02, 2024: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today, proudly announces the launch of Tata Curvv – The SUV Coupe, at a starting introductory price of ₹ 9.99 lakh*. Marking a big milestone for the Company and entering the fastest growing mid-SUV segment with ICE options in an innovative and disruptive body style, Tata Motors has launched the Curvv in three engines options, all provided with an Advanced Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. With the powerful new Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine, 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and the new 1.5L KryoJet diesel engine with the segment’s first Dual Clutch Transmission in Diesel, the Company is giving the consumers a good mix of options to choose from, each suited to their unique needs.

In a high growth segment populated with boxy-SUV body styles, Tata Motors, true to its DNA, has disrupted the category by democratizing the premium SUV Coupe design – a body style that is widely recognized globally for being aspirational. The Curvv is one of its kind in the segment with best-in-class safety, segment first features, multiple and unique powertrain options. Available in six distinct colours – Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey and Opera Blue, the Tata Curvv will be offered in Accomplished, Creative, Pure and Smart personas.

Tata Curvv Introductory Prices* (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Launch of the Tata Curvv is a significant leap towards automotive excellence as it brings to India a new SUV Coupe body style that has so far been recognized globally and has only been available in premium categories. True to our DNA of always introducing segment defining products, the Curvv is currently the most unique offering in the Mid-SUV segment and successfully embodies our commitment to innovation in design and technology. The recently launched Curvv.ev has received a great response and the customers have been enamoured by the its design and style, coupled with the high-end features on offer. Furthermore, the first in industry EV and ICE price parity has also positively impacted their sentiments. The introduction of the Curvv further enhances our SUV portfolio as a comprehensive Mid-SUV product with multiple powertrains, several first in segment features, a brand new capable architecture – ATLAS and Level 2 ADAS. To sweeten the package, we have priced the Curvv extremely attractively, across all variants, making it irresistible for all consumer needs. We are excited to launch this car into the market today and are confident that our customers will enjoy this differentiated offering.”

About the Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv is not just a vehicle but a symbol of success, style and luxury tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern driver. Built on 5 key pillars of ‘Shaped to Stun’, ‘Shaped for Grandeur’, ‘Shaped for Performance’, ‘Shaped for Innovative Technology’ and ‘Shaped for Absolute Safety’, the Curvv is set to solidify Tata Motors’ position as one of India’s strongest SUV players with a comprehensive range of products on offer. Following the innovative persona strategy, each persona has been thoughtfully curated keeping in mind the unique preferences and lifestyles of its diverse audience. These personas allow each individual to choose a Curvv that truly resonates with their personal style and driving desires.

Key Pillars and Features:

Shaped to Stun: The Curvv’s sporty coupe design seamlessly merges with the robust stance of an SUV. Features include connected tail-lamps, 18” alloy wheels, a voice assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, first in segment Flush door handles and a signature welcome and goodbye function.

The Curvv’s sporty coupe design seamlessly merges with the robust stance of an SUV. Features include connected tail-lamps, 18” alloy wheels, a voice assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, first in segment Flush door handles and a signature welcome and goodbye function. Shaped for Safety: Equipped with Tata Motors’ renowned safety DNA, the Curvv offers ADAS Level 2 with 20 functionalities, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition along with a comprehensive ESP and a 360-degree Surround View System. The SUV also features six airbags, electronic stability program, and Electronic parking brake with Autohold.

Equipped with Tata Motors’ renowned safety DNA, the Curvv offers ADAS Level 2 with 20 functionalities, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition along with a comprehensive ESP and a 360-degree Surround View System. The SUV also features six airbags, electronic stability program, and Electronic parking brake with Autohold. Shaped for Grandeur: The interior of the Curvv is a testament to luxury, featuring First in segment powered tailgate with gesture control, Best in class boot space of 500 L, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a 60:40 split rear seat with recline.

The interior of the Curvv is a testament to luxury, featuring First in segment powered tailgate with gesture control, Best in class boot space of 500 L, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a 60:40 split rear seat with recline. Shaped for Innovative Technology: The Curvv is outfitted with cutting-edge technology such as first in segment 31.24 cm (12.3″) touchscreen infotainment system by HARMAN™, 26.03 cm (10.25”) Digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, and iRA connected car technology.

The Curvv is outfitted with cutting-edge technology such as first in segment 31.24 cm (12.3″) touchscreen infotainment system by HARMAN™, 26.03 cm (10.25”) Digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, and iRA connected car technology. Shaped for Performance: The Curvv offers multiple powertrain options including the new Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine, a 1.5L KryoJet diesel engine, and a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine. It features multi-drive modes, paddle shifters, Smart E-shifter and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as well as a 6 Speed Manual transmission.

About the ATLAS Architecture

Created on the new, revolutionary Adaptive, Tech-forward, Lifestyle Architecture – ALTAS, the Tata Curvv represents a significant transformation in automotive design and engineering. Known for its robust and safe structure, this advanced framework enhances the vehicle’s rugged SUV capabilities, ensuring superior drive dynamics and handling. Embodying the principles of safety, scalability, and performance, the ATLAS provides for the Curvv to come with a variety of powertrain options, ample interior space, and comprehensive safety features, making it a versatile and well-rounded choice for drivers seeking both reliability and innovation. With safety being sacrosanct for Tata Motors, this platform enables the car to be equipped with Level 2 ADAS features. These technologies are complemented by a high ground clearance and superior approach, departure, and ramp-over angles, making ATLAS capable of handling demanding environments with ease.

About Tata Curvv’s multiple powertrain offerings

The ATLAS platform introduces pioneering powertrain options, giving each version of the Curvv a distinct driving dynamic.

Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine: The mid-SUV segment demands a blend of power, capability, and fuel efficiency. To enable the same, Tata Motors has introduced the Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine – a new addition designed to deliver heart-pounding performance, worthy of an SUV coupe. It is the right sized engine that packs a mean punch, helping drivers enjoy a sporty and spirited drive. Its makes the Curvv an exciting choice for car enthusiasts. The Hyperion engine is built on the principles of Hyperformance and Hyperquiet, delivered through Hypertechnology

Hyperformance : Achieved through gasoline direct injection and turbocharging delivering more power across a wider operating band with a best in class torque density and superior low end torque.

: Achieved through gasoline direct injection and turbocharging delivering more power across a wider operating band with a best in class torque density and superior low end torque. Hypertechnology : Advanced technology used in the Hyperion engine includes a 350 bar fuel injection system, Variable geometry turbocharger, Sodium cooled exhaust valves, Miller cycle combustion chamber, hydraulic cam phasing with central oil control valve, exhaust after treatment with gasoline particulate filter, elevating the performance and responsiveness of the engine.

: Advanced technology used in the Hyperion engine includes a 350 bar fuel injection system, Variable geometry turbocharger, Sodium cooled exhaust valves, Miller cycle combustion chamber, hydraulic cam phasing with central oil control valve, exhaust after treatment with gasoline particulate filter, elevating the performance and responsiveness of the engine. Hyperquiet: The overall NVH of the engine has been meticulously reduced resulting in smoother and quieter drives.

1.2 L Revotron Petrol engine: The 1.2L Revotron petrol engine offers a proven turbocharged powertrain that excels in performance whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Complementing this engine are multiple drive modes—Eco, City, and Sport—that are adapted to various driving conditions. The vehicle also features paddle shifters and a Smart E-Shifter for the DCA. The 7-speed DCA highlights include a wet clutch with active cooling technology, auto park lock, machine learning capabilities, shift-by-wire technology, and a self-healing mechanism – all designed to enhance driving efficiency and comfort.

1.5 L KryoJet Diesel engine: The 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel engine powering the Curvv is a new Diesel engine from Tata Motors. It has best in class power, torque and fuel efficiency in the category providing unmatched convenience and is also the only diesel engine in its category to feature passive SCR technology, which reduces emissions without the need for AdBlue refills, providing best in class ease of maintenance. The first in segment 7-speed DCA with E-shifter includes multiple drive modes- Eco, City and Sport , a wet clutch with active cooling technology, shift-by-wire technology, self-learning capability, patented self-healing technology, and Auto Park Lock feature.

The platform has been designed to meet the evolving consumer needs and provides a perfect blend of performance, safety, and technological innovation, shaping the future of automotive excellence.

* Curvv introductory prices are applicable only for bookings made till 31st Oct 2024.