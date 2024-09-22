Tata Motors launches its Mid – SUV Curvv at a starting price of ₹ 9.99 lakh  

Bengaluru : Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today, proudly announces the launch of Tata Curvv – The SUV Coupe, at a starting introductory price of ₹ 9.99 lakh*. Marking a big milestone for the Company and entering the fastest growing mid-SUV segment with ICE options in an innovative and disruptive body style, Tata Motors has launched the Curvv in three engines options, all provided with an Advanced Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. With the powerful new Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine, 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and the new 1.5L KryoJet diesel engine with the segment’s first Dual Clutch Transmission in Diesel, the Company is giving the consumers a good mix of options to choose from, each suited to their unique needs.

In a high growth segment populated with boxy-SUV body styles, Tata Motors, true to its DNA, has disrupted the category by democratizing the premium SUV Coupe design – a body style that is widely recognized globally for being aspirational. The Curvv is one of its kind in the segment with best-in-class safety, segment first features, multiple and unique powertrain options. Available in six distinct colours – Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey and Opera Blue, the Tata Curvv will be offered in Accomplished, Creative, Pure and Smart personas.

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Launch of the Tata Curvv is a significant leap towards automotive excellence as it brings to India a new SUV Coupe body style that has so far been recognized globally and has only been available in premium categories. True to our DNA of always introducing segment defining products, the Curvv is currently the most unique offering in the Mid-SUV segment and successfully embodies our commitment to innovation in design and technology. The recently launched Curvv.ev has received a great response and the customers have been enamoured by the its design and style, coupled with the high-end features on offer. Furthermore, the first in industry EV and ICE price parity has also positively impacted their sentiments. The introduction of the Curvv further enhances our SUV portfolio as a comprehensive Mid-SUV product with multiple powertrains, several first in segment features, a brand new capable architecture – ATLAS and Level 2 ADAS. To sweeten the package, we have priced the Curvv extremely attractively, across all variants, making it irresistible for all consumer needs. We are excited to launch this car into the market today and are confident that our customers will enjoy this differentiated offering.”