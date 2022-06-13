Tata Motors launches GenVoltz generators in Nepal

New Delhi :Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, along with its authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., launches the reliable and efficient range of GenVoltz generators in Nepal. Designed, developed and extensively tested at the world-class R&D centre in India, the generators are powered by Tata Motors’ diesel engines and are perfectly suited to power a wide variety of applications. The heavy-duty GenVoltz gensets, known for low operating cost, high durability and reliability are available from 25kVa to 125kVA configurations, in both manual and automatic modes. The new range of gensets will help grow Nepal’s industrialisation by providing uninterrupted power supply in varied industries.

Commenting at the launch, Mr. R. Ramakrishnan – Global Head, Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are happy to introduce a brand-new range of gensets, the GenVoltz, in Nepal. At Tata Motors, we continuously endeavour to bring state-of-the-art technology and new product innovations to the market to serve the emerging requirements of our customers. The new gensets, powered by reliable and efficient Tata Motors engines, will boost the growth of industries in Nepal. We are confident that Sipradi Group will support the new addition with the utmost commitment in sales and service, as they have been doing for our commercial vehicles for decades.”

At the event, Mr. Rajan Babu Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. added, “Right from the inception of Sipradi Group, we have always looked at building a strong business portfolio that will cater to the interest of our customers. The launch of Tata Motors GenVoltz has added another feather to its cap in the mission to aid Nepal’s growth. With Tata Motors Gensets, we are confident we will be the most reliable brand for power backups of all industrial and infrastructural needs.”

Tata Motors GenVoltz range of generators that are fuel-efficient, easy to maintain and compliant with the latest CPCB II emission norms. The engines, adapted exclusively for the gensets, are tough and highly durable. The GenVoltz range comes with the lowest operating costs per unit and will aid in increasing the profitability of its users. The GenVoltz range comes with world-class alternator and control system for long-lasting and safe operations. The versatility of these gensets make it easy for industries like construction, hospitality, SMEs, schools and infrastructure, to offer the perfect solution for customers’ needs.