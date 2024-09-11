Tata Motors Launches ‘Festival of Cars’ with Incredible Prices for its Cars & SUVs

Exciting new prices exclusively for the festive season – reduction of up to ₹ 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles

Special prices offered on all SUVs and cars powered by Petrol, Diesel and CNG

Unbelievable new entry prices for several popular models –

ü Tiago at ₹ 4.99 Lakh

ü Altroz at ₹ 6.49 Lakh

ü Nexon at ₹ 7.99 Lakh

ü Harrier at ₹ 14.99 Lakh

ü Safari at ₹ 15.49 Lakh

Other consumer benefits including exchange offer of up to ₹ 45,000 available at our showrooms

Mumbai, September 2024: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, has launched its biggest ever ‘Festival of Cars’ with amazing offers for this festive season. With never-before-seen pricing for several of its popular Cars and SUVs plus a bouquet of additional consumer benefits available at our showrooms, customers can enjoy cumulative benefits of up to ₹ 2.05 Lakh making it the perfect opportunity for customers to buy their dream car at beyond dream prices. The special, festive offers are available for a limited period till 31st October 2024 on all Cars and SUVs powered by petrol, diesel and CNG.

Announcing the Festival of Cars, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ₹ 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes limited time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings. We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car, bringing home the best of safety and design, making this festive season truly special.”

Festive Offer Details for the ICE range:

Car/SUV New Entry Price (Limited Period Offer) ₹ Price Reduction (upto) (Variant-dependent) * ₹ Tiago 4,99,900 65,000 Tigor 5,99,900 30,000 Altroz 6,49,900 45,000 Nexon 7,99,990 80,000 Harrier 14,99,000 1,60,000 Safari 15,49,000 1,80,000

* Additional consumer benefits of upto ₹ 45,000 across popular models available at our showrooms