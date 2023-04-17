Tata Motors introduces the new Nexon EV MAX #DARK

Mumbai : Combining the best of two worlds, Tata Motors today, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of the EV evolution in India brings #DARK TO THE MAX – launches India’s favourite EV in its #DARK avatar.

Extending the uber chic #DARK range, the new Nexon EV MAX #DARK will be available in two trims: XZ+ LUX (priced at INR 19.04 lakhs, ex-showroom, All India) and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for the customers across the country (priced at INR 19.54 lakhs, ex-showroom, All India).

Enhanced with a superior high tech infotainment upgrade, the Nexon EV MAX #DARK will be the first in the Nexon line up to boast the 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN, high resolution (1920X720) High Definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto™ & Apple Carplay™ over WiFi, High Definition Rear View Camera, Enhanced audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, Voice assistant in 6 regional languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new User Interface (UI).

This new launch will also adorn the exterior and interior highlights of the #DARK range. The signature Midnight Black coloured body will be accentuated with the stylish Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, Satin Black Humanity Line, Projector Headlamps with Tri-Arrow DRLs, Tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, Exclusive #DARK mascot on fender, Shark Fin Antenna and Roof Rails on the exterior, enhancing the overall bold stance of the car. The Interior will complement the #DARK ethos with its Dark-themed interior pack, Jewelled Control Knob, Glossy Piano Black dashboard with signature tri-arrow pattern, Dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, Dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations & EV blue highlight stitches and the Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV is India’s #1 EV and in a short span has been loved and trusted by over 50,000 customers, making it the flagbearer of India’s EV evolution. The #DARK range on the other hand has made a mark for itself too by becoming a popular choice of customers. With the success of the #DARK and the popularity of the Nexon EV MAX, we felt it was the right time to marry the two and present to our customers this new avatar that moves #DARK to MAX.

The Nexon EV MAX #DARK will not only boast of features that are there on the top of the line product but will also be the first to get some of the most anticipated upgrades ever seen on the entire Nexon line up. Equipped with a highly responsive 26.03 cm infotainment, High Resolution HD Display, 180+ voice commands, High Definition Rear View Camera and Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay amongst others, the Nexon EV MAX #DARK is more than what everyone has been waiting for – a wholesome, stylish electric SUV offering high range, safety, performance and luxury for our customers to Go.ev.”

Furthermore, the Nexon EV MAX #DARK comes with a host of desirable features. Additions like Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, Front Leatherette Ventilated Seats, Air purifier with AQI Display, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming IRVM, Electric Sunroof, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wiper, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Cooled Glovebox, Rear AC Vents, Smart Key with Push button Start/Stop (PEPS), Electrically Operated ORVMS with Auto fold, Rear Wiper Washer & Defogger, 4 Speaker+ 4 Tweeters, Steering Mounted Controls and 17.78 cm (7”)TFT digital instrument cluster with full graphic display are just some of the enhancements that have this car rated high on the Comfort and Convenience scale. It also flaunts of all the safety and connected features along with the specifications of the top end model, making it an irresistible offering.