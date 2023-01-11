National

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,22,556 in Q3FY23

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,22,556 nos., higher by 13%, as compared to Q3FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3FY23 were at 97,956 nos., lower by 5%, over Q3FY22.

Global wholesales of all *passenger vehicles in Q3FY23 were at 2,24,600 nos., higher by 23% as compared to Q3FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 92,345 vehicles (**JLR number for Q3FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 12,754 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,275 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 76,070 vehicles.

