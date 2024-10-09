Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,04,189 in Q2 FY25

Bengaluru : The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,04,189 nos., lower by 11%, as compared to Q2 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY25 were at 86,133 nos., lower by 19%, over Q2 FY24.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q2 FY25 were at 1,30,753 nos., lower by 6% as compared to Q2 FY24.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 87,303 vehicles, lower by 10% as compared to Q2 FY24. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,961 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 81,342 vehicles.

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles)