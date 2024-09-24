Tata Motors boosts the Nexon’s appeal – launches Nexon iCNG and Nexon.ev 45 kWh  

Introduces Nexon iCNG, India’s first Turbocharged CNG vehicle at a starting price of ₹ 8.99 Lakh

Offers Nexon.ev with extended range, faster charging, and exciting features, with prices starting at ₹ 13.99 Lakh

Unveils hotter, bigger, and better Red Hot #DARK edition of Nexon.ev

Bengaluru : Tata Motors, India’s leading manufacturer of cars and SUVs, today announced the launch of the Nexon iCNG, and additions to the Nexon.ev range with a new 45 kWh battery pack and the flagship Red Hot #DARK edition. These additions make India’s bestselling SUV, the Tata Nexon, India’s first and only vehicle to be available in 4 distinct powertrains – petrol, diesel, CNG and electric.

Consistently ranked amongst India’s bestselling SUVs, the Nexon, since its launch in 2017, has always offered customers a unique value proposition combining its stylish SUV design with a strong emphasis on safety and best-in-class features, to deliver superior performance.

Launching the new Nexon offerings, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With more than seven lakh vehicles sold in just seven years, the Nexon has created a distinct mark for itself amongst customers in India’s growing SUV market. Nexon’s popularity has steadily increased, driven by well-timed and innovative technological upgrades, and today’s new launches further enhances its appeal. These additions take forward Tata Motor’s successful multi powertrain strategy and ensure that there is indeed a Nexon for every need.

The launch of the Nexon iCNG as India’s first turbocharged CNG vehicle will attract customers who seek value, are green conscious and do not wish to compromise their drive quality and experience. The introduction of the 45 kWh battery pack in the Nexon.ev will enable customers to enjoy hassle-free intercity travel and longer C75 near-real world range of 350–370 KM while enjoying familiar comforts and conveniences. Discerning customers seeking to make a statement or accustomed to preferring premium will find the Red #DARK edition experience more interesting.”

Nexon iCNG, India’s first Turbocharged CNG vehicle

The Nexon iCNG brings to the roads, India’s first turbocharged CNG powertrain. Powered by a 1.2L turbocharged engine, it delivers an impressive 100PS of power and 170NM of torque, ensuring no-compromise on performance. True to its promise of maximizing practicality, the Nexon iCNG offers a segment-leading boot space of 321 litre, achieved through Tata Motor’s ingeniously developed innovative and proven twin-cylinder technology.

In addition to its no-compromise performance and practicality, the Nexon iCNG is also packed with premium and comfortable features like Panoramic Sunroof, Leatherette Ventilated Seats, and the 10.25” Infotainment Screen by Harman™, coupled with a 10.25” fully-digital instrument cluster. Features like these make the Nexon iCNG the most luxurious CNG SUV in the Indian market. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, it also offers direct start in CNG mode and a single ECU that enables automatic switching between petrol and CNG.

Tata Motors’ safety DNA is carried forward by the Nexon iCNG, which is built on a proven 5-star G-NCAP rated architecture. It offers the most advanced safety features in its segment, including industry-leading technologies such as Leak Detection, a Fire Protection Device, Thermal Incident Protection, Rear Impact Protection, and several others – ensuring unparalleled safety for drivers and their occupants.

Price list of the Nexon iCNG:

Know more about the Nexon.ev 45kWh and Red Hot #DARK

Standing tall to its recognition of being a game-changer for EVs in India, the Nexon.ev now comes with a 45kWh battery pack, enabling faster charging speeds at 1.2C rating and a range of 489 km (Urban + Extra Urban) and Tata.ev’s C75 real-world range of 350–370 km. Furthermore, this addresses an important barrier to EV adoption – high acquisition costs compared to conventional fuel vehicles. With its new 45 kWh battery pack, the Nexon.ev’s real-world range coupled with the features it offers make-up for an irresistible option for customers.

The hotter, bigger, and better Red Hot #DARK edition of the Nexon.ev further elevates its premium and desirability quotient with red themed inserts across the interior and exterior of the vehicle, exclusive UI & UX for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster, as well as a panoramic sunroof and a frunk. The much appreciated best-in-class features like Arcade.ev, smart welcome and goodbye sequence and a charging indicator built in the front LED DRL, Vehicle to Vehicle and Vehicle to Load technology, and a phygital control panel on the inside, continue to be offered in the Red #DARK edition.

Price list of the Nexon.ev and Nexon.ev Red #DARK: