Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, and Vedanta BALCO Medical Centre, Raipur, sign MoU

New Delhi : The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, and Vedanta Medical Research Foundation’s flagship initiative, BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), Raipur, Chhattisgarh, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today to drive excellence in cancer care in the country. The MoU was signed between Dr. R. A. Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, and Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BALCO Medical Centre, at Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, in the presence of Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BALCO Medical Centre. Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal was also the Chief Guest of the event.

As per the MoU, the BALCO Medical Centre and Tata Memorial Centre will join forces for exchange of knowledge, and enhancement of skills, capabilities and core practices. BMC will leverage TMC’s expertise and decades of experience in cancer treatment for developing best-in-class technical and medical guidelines. With this association, TMC will also empanel BMC as a referral centre for patients from Chhattisgarh, and neighbouring states. Both cancer hospitals have mutually agreed to:

Share best practices and evolving knowledge on cancer treatment

BMC will take part in the National Cancer Grid Virtual Tumour Boards to drive excellence in patient care

Mutually conduct and participate in continuing medical education (CME) sessions at both the locations

Conduct joint research or multi-centric trials

Elated with the association, Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BALCO Medical Centre, said, “This is a significant moment in the history of cancer care in India, when Tata Memorial Centre and BALCO Medical Centre are coming together to partake in knowledge sharing and jointly bring about a transformation in cancer care with values of compassion, care and cure. When we started the BALCO Medical Centre 4 years ago, we set ourselves on a relentless mission of providing world-class and affordable cancer care to all by becoming the go-to cancer care provider in Central India. Now, with this MoU, I look forward to the next phase of our growth, wherein, together, we will learn more and find new ways to serve communities better.”

Medical Director of the BALCO Medical Centre, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, said, “We, at BALCO Medical Centre, have a combination of some of the best talent and technology to become a cancer care leader in the country. BMC has made available holistic and world-class cancer treatment to central India under one roof. Now, it is time to spread our wings farther by collaborating with TMC for mutual learning and knowledge, including staff training, educational sessions, institutional fellowships, cross-referrals of patients and joint research, which will shape the future of cancer care in India.”

Dr. Sirohi, who is the torchbearer of this association from BMC, is also the Founder-President of New India Cancer Charity Initiative, which has led clinical screening for breast, cervical and head & neck cancer in rural India. She is presently on the management committee of ‘CanSupport’ and is a patron for ‘Voice of Tobacco Victims’. She brings with her decades of expertise in the National Health Service in UK, TMC and various corporate cancer centres in India. She is actively involved with the National Cancer Grid, Indian Council of Medical Research, for guideline development and quality improvement initiatives.

Speaking about the association with BALCO Medical Centre, Dr. R. A. Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, said, “Tata Medical Centre has a track record of driving excellence in cancer care globally and aims to empower as many centres in India to drive the same vision of excellence in service, research and education. I have been closely associated with Balco Medical Centre and have seen their zeal to give high-quality and evidence-based cancer treatment to all patients who come to seek treatment. This association will help us to collaborate with the experts from BMC for mutual exchange of knowledge and conduct cancer research jointly. Interactions such as these will also allow assessment of viability of any new idea amongst experts in both the organizations”

Tata Memorial Centre is amongst the oldest and largest cancer centres in the world, with over 75 years of exceptional patient care, high-quality training and innovative cancer research.

Looking at the rising incidence of cancer as a health threat and lack of quality cancer care centres in tier 2 and 3 cities, Vedanta established BALCO Medical Centre at Raipur to provide affordable comprehensive cancer care to all the sections of the society. Since its inception in March 2018, the BALCO Medical Centre, a comprehensive cancer care hospital, has been garnering trust for its compassionate and quality cancer care. It is one of the most preferred facilities in the region for advanced radiation therapy, brachytherapy, nuclear medicine, surgeries, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, blood-related disorders, bone marrow transplant, plastic and reconstructive surgery, pain & palliative care.