Tata Hitachi launches NX80, the Next Gen Excavator  

Berhampore : Tata Hitachi launched the all-new 8-Ton Mini Excavator NX80. This is a made-in-India machine – specially designed for Indian application conditions and manufactured to meet the “best of everything” customer expectations of better operating performance, low fuel consumption, easy maintenance, high reliability, comfort, and stunning aesthetics. This machine is in line with the organization’s commitment to Atmanirbharta – a product, made in India for domestic markets.

The launches took place at Samrat Hotel, Panchanantala, Chuapur, Berhampore 27th September, in presence of esteemed customers, senior management of Tata Hitachi and Mitra Commercial and Automobiles (authorised dealer partner).

The new Tata Hitachi NX80 hydraulic excavators marks the dawn of the new generation. One that meets the next generation of customer expectations – that of performance, reliability, comfort, safety, versatility, maintainability, and savings. The NX80 is the perfect combination of power, fuel efficiency and productivity. It powered by new and advanced Yanmar engine that churns out a class leading 48.3HP and the power is channelised through our new Next Gen-Intelligent Engine Control and Optimum Hydraulic Systems.

Moreover, the NX80 is loaded with Next Gen features that provide all-around visibility, a comfortable suspension seat, and an ergonomic workstation. All this ensures best-in-class operator comfort minimizing fatigue and maximizing productivity. The machine is easily customizable and versatile as it can work with a range of attachments.

On the launch occasion of NX 80, Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, General Manager – Marketing of Tata Hitachi, expressed his views and said “Tata Hitachi’s Next Gen Excavators offer a perfect combination of Next Gen performance with lower operating cost. We are excited to announce the launch of NX80, a made-in-India machine backed by proven Japanese technology. With this, we have strengthened our portfolio of Excavators and reinforced our capabilities to deliver class-leading Next Gen machines to meet the evolving demands of the Indian market.”

Customer peace of mind is ensured with Tata Hitachi’s Genuine Spare Parts, strategically located warehouses, and Field Diagnostic Vehicles for quicker after-sales support. In sum, NX80 helps customers stay ahead in their business with its power and promise of its performance, fuel efficiency, and savings.