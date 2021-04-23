Tata Consumer Products’ tea packaging unit in Gopalpur Industrial Park to soon start commercial production

Bhubaneswar: The tea packaging unit of Tata Consumer Products located in Gopalpur Industrial Park of Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, with an investment of Rs 100 crores, will soon start commercial production. Constructed over an area of 16 acres, the unit has an annual production capacity of 60 million kgs. Trial production has already commenced at the unit. It will be operated by M/s Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd. (APPL), an associate company of Tata Consumer Products. APPL is a plantation company and the 2nd largest Tea producer in India with an annual production of around 40 million kgs. It is also one of the leading 3P contract packers for Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) for their FMCG tea business and currently operates 3 tea packing factories, with two in Assam and one in West Bengal.

Gopalpur Industrial Park is located on National Highway 16 near Berhampur, and is just 2-hour drive from Bhubaneswar. With plug and play infrastructure, multi-modal logistics connectivity, ready environmental clearance and clear land title, Gopalpur Industrial park is emerging as the preferred investment destination of India. Currently, the Gopalpur Industrial Park is host to a 55,000 TPA Ferro Chrome plant by Tata Steel, a defense manufacturing unit by Anadrone Systems Private Limited, and chrome based industries by East Coast Overseas Private Limited and Odimet Resources Private Limited.

Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) has been engaging with other potential investors across the country and abroad and expects to firm up agreements with some of the companies shortly.