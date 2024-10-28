Tata Aircraft’s Vadodara Plant to Roll Out First Aircraft by 2026, Confirms Tata Sons Chairman

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, in partnership with Airbus, is set to deliver its first locally manufactured C295 aircraft within two years. This new private facility for military transport aircraft production, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, represents a major step in India’s defense and aerospace manufacturing, aligned with the “Make in India” initiative.

Chandrasekaran emphasized the facility’s importance, envisioning it as a hub for skill development and advanced manufacturing opportunities for India’s youth. He also acknowledged Ratan Tata’s foresight, noting that the project was initially conceptualized under his leadership over a decade ago.