Tasva’s Ceremonial Dress for Team India at the Paris Olympics Unveiled by the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Tasva, the men’s Indian wear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, has taken on the prestigious task of designing the ceremonial dress for Team India at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled the Official Ceremonial Dress for Team India in the presence of Indian Olympics Association President, Dr PT Usha.

Tasva is all set to bring to Paris, the fashion capital of the world, its fresh take on Indian traditional wear. The ceremonial attire draws inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of India and embraces a patriotic spirit reflected in the iconic tricolour palette of saffron, green, and white.

“We’re incredibly honoured to dress Team India,” Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, Tasva, shared at the Kit Unveiling ceremony. “We worked closely with the Indian Olympic Association to create an attire that tells a story about India. The garments are designed to be visually captivating while also ensuring comfort and practicality. As our athletes make their grand entrance on a barge along the Seine for the opening ceremony, the airy, lightweight attire is perfectly suited for the summer warmth of Paris in July.”

“We want our athletes to walk out on the global stage feeling like they are ambassadors of Indian culture and heritage,” Tahiliani continued. “This is our dream — to see our traditions celebrated and honoured around the world.”

At the opening ceremony, Team India’s male athletes will wear a kurta bundi set while the female athletes will don an elegant saree with ikat-inspired digitally printed panels in saffron and green, blue buttonholes representing the Ashoka Chakra, with an ivory base which represents peace and unity. The look is completed with modern trainers adorned with traditional Benares brocade, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion.

Tarun Tahiliani added, “This ceremonial dress beautifully combines classic Indian style with a modern, athletic touch. The kurta bundi set is crafted from lightweight moss cotton, ensuring breathability and comfort. The saree, a symbol of grace and cultural identity, is reimagined in viscose crepe for a natural drape and breathability, ensuring our athletes feel both elegant and comfortable.”

Sharath Kamal, who leads the Olympic Men’s Table Tennis team and the flag bearer of Team India at the Paris Olympics expressed, “Putting on this ceremonial dress was a powerful experience. When I looked at myself in the mirror, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride and connection to our heritage. The lightweight fabric just makes it ideal for the occasion.”

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head of Tasva, echoed this sentiment: “The official ceremonial dress not only captures the essence of Indian style, it stands as a symbol of national pride and achievement, crafted specifically for those who have earned the honour of representing India on the global stage.”

Tasva not only celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage but also showcases the country’s modern, dynamic spirit to the world. As the athletes step onto the global stage, they do so in an attire that is a true reflection of the essence of India — timeless, vibrant, and ever-evolving.