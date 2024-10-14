Tasva, the Mens Indian Wear brand, Staged ‘BAARAAT by Tasva’ with Ranbir Kapoor Leading the Show  

Bangalore : In a dazzling display of designer wedding wear, TASVA by Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd in collaboration with ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, hosted an unforgettable fashion show, ‘BAARAAT’ by Tasva unveiling its Autumn/Winter 2024 Wedding Collection. The grand event took place on Sunday, 13th October 2024, at the majestic Travancore Palace, New Delhi, and left an indelible mark on all who attended. The evening reached its dramatic conclusion with Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor leading the spectacular finale, celebrating the essence of Indian weddings with unmatched style and grandeur.

The ‘BAARAAT’ by Tasva, was inspired by the lively and vibrant Indian wedding procession, reimagined as a fashion showcase that spotlighted the groom. The baaraat, traditionally symbolizing the groom’s joyous arrival, was presented in this unconventional and visually stunning fashion show.

Known for his impeccable style and charisma, Ranbir Kapoor perfectly embodied the Tasva man. He closed the show with a magnificent Indian wedding-style baaraat, making it the highlight of the evening. Reflecting on his participation in the event, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “Stepping onto the runway in the BAARAAT collection was an exhilarating experience, celebrating the fusion of tradition and modern flair! Today’s grooms are more than just part of the ceremony; they are the heart of the story. This collection gave them the opportunity to express their individuality while honoring their roots. With its luxurious textures and bold silhouettes, it redefines menswear and ensures every groom’s journey is unforgettable!”

In addition, the runway was graced by a stellar lineup of personalities who brought their unique charm and style to the event. Rising star Vihaan Samat, celebrated comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Michelin Star Chef Suvir Saran and popular digital influencers, Mohak Narang, Manav Chhabra, Unnati Malharkar, and Apoorva (also known as “The Rebel Kid”) showcased Tasva’s exceptional wedding collection with poise and flair. Each of them embodied the spirit of the modern Indian groom in their own way, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary style. Their presence added a youthful, dynamic energy to the show, making the ‘BAARAAT by Tasva’ event a true celebration of individuality and fashion. With their distinctive personalities, they captured the essence of Tasva’s ethos, making the event even more memorable for the audience.

About the Collection



The Autumn Winter 2024 Wedding Collection presents an exquisite array of wedding wear designed for the modern Indian groom. This collection skillfully blends contemporary influences with traditional Indian artistry, drawing inspiration from Romanesque architecture, Baroque opulence, and abstract art. Featuring intricate Shikargah and Phulkari motifs, the collection brings flora and fauna to life with Aari work, mirror work, zardosi embroidery and pearl embellishments.

Featuring contemporary silhouettes like the angrakha sherwani, tailored dinner jackets, and asymmetrical designs, it presents a modern take on tradition. The collection offers a refined color palette, ranging from soft pastels like ivory, gold, lilac, salmon, and jade, perfect for wedding ceremonies, to deep jewel tones ideal for cocktail and mehendi events.

“The great Indian wedding culminates in the actual ceremony and the heart of this is the groom. The modern groom, who comes with joy, modernity, and individuality. My vision blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring, ease and comfort for a modern lifestyle, which allows the young man today to express their unique narrative through refined silhouettes and artistry, that they’ve got accustomed to while wearing western clothes. You want Indian clothing to be supremely comfortable. Each piece is not just a clothing to be endured, it is something that’s worn for the most important days, it’s a statement of one’s self, crafted for a significant moment, and we know that the answer is Tasva.”says Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, Tasva

Tasva continues to push the boundaries of wedding fashion in India, elevating the groom’s style with every collection. “As a brand, our goal at Tasva has always been to make designer Indian wear accessible to more customers. With our AW ’24 Wedding Collection, we’re thrilled to offer modern grooms a stylish blend of tradition and contemporary flair. We are a brand for new age men who are looking for sophistication & elegance in their occasion wear – and our talented store stylists are always at hand to help each of them look their best. Baarat by Tasva represents the culmination of our teams’ efforts in bringing this proposition alive for the upcoming wedding season & we are very excited to finally host it” says Ashish Mukul, Brand head, Tasva