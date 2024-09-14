Tasva, the Indian Menswear Brand, Launches their Flagship  Store in Kolkata with Bollywood Actor Harshvardhan Rane

Kolkata : Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani – has opened the doors to its spectacular flagship store in the heart of Kolkata. Spanning 2400 sq ft and located in the prestigious Elgin Road area, the new store reinforces Tasva’s commitment to delivering luxury and elegance through meticulously crafted garments and a unique shopping experience.

The grand opening was graced by Bollywood celebrity, Harshvardhan Rane, alongside Mr Ashish Mukul, Brand head of Tasva. The Kolkata store isn’t just a place to shop-it’s an experience. Designed to reflect the evolving tastes of India’s cosmopolitan man, the store creates a harmony of tradition with contemporary aesthetics, drawing inspiration from India’s history and heritage.

The store showcases Tasva’s festive collection featuring stunning kurta sets and kurta bundi sets, with vibrant screen prints and modern silhouettes that bring a fresh twist to traditional attire. Meanwhile, the wedding collection offers luxurious sherwanis, achkans, and the innovative angrakha sherwani, crafted from opulent fabrics and detailed with intricate embroidery work.

“We wanted our flagship store in Kolkata to stand as a reflection of the brand’s ethos – an embodiment of style, tradition, and craftsmanship,” said Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva. “The design and layout of the store were carefully curated to ensure a smooth and luxurious shopping journey, offering our clients a unique Tasva experience.” With highly trained in-store stylists providing personalized service and fashion advice, the store promises an unmatched retail experience that blends tradition with modernity.

The Kolkata flagship store marks a significant milestone in Tasva’s strategic expansion in the eastern region. The brand has already established a presence in Siliguri, Patna, Bhubaneswar, and recently Guwahati, further cementing its foothold in the east. “Kolkata was a natural choice for our flagship store due to its rich cultural heritage and its status as a fashion hub. We believe that the city’s discerning clientele will appreciate the craftsmanship, quality, and style that Tasva is known for,” added Mukul.

Expressing his excitement about being part of the launch, Harshvardhan Rane said, “It’s a special feeling to be here in Kolkata, especially with Durga Puja just around the corner. The festival holds such cultural significance, and I believe Tasva’s collection is perfect for the celebrations. Growing up, festivals have always held a special place in my heart, and I know how important it is to look and feel your best during these moments. Whether it’s for Pujo or a wedding, Tasva’s outfits allow men to celebrate in style without compromising on comfort”.

Tasva has become a renowned name across India, with a presence in major cities and a reputation for quality and craftsmanship. Whether it’s Pujo, wedding, or any special occasion-Special days deserve a Tasva!