Tariff Notification No. 108/2022-Customs (N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver

New Delhi : In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to do so, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2, and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: –

“TABLE-1

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 1511 10 00 Crude Palm Oil 977 2 1511 90 10 RBD Palm Oil 979 3 1511 90 90 Others – Palm Oil 978 4 1511 10 00 Crude Palmolein 985 5 1511 90 20 RBD Palmolein 988 6 1511 90 90 Others – Palmolein 987 7 1507 10 00 Crude Soya bean Oil 1275 8 7404 00 22 Brass Scrap (all grades) 4904

TABLE-2

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1. 71 or 98 Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 582 per 10 grams 2. 71 or 98 Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 771 per kilogram 3. 71 (i) Silver, in any form, other than medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92; (ii) Medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage. Explanation. – For the purposes of this entry, silver in any form shall not include foreign currency coins, jewellery made of silver or articles made of silver. 771 per kilogram 4. 71 (i) Gold bars, other than tola bars, bearing manufacturer’s or refiner’s engraved serial number and weight expressed in metric units; (ii) Gold coins having gold content not below 99.5% and gold findings, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage. Explanation. – For the purposes of this entry, “gold findings” means a small component such as hook, clasp, clamp, pin, catch, screw back used to hold the whole or a part of a piece of Jewellery in place. 582 per 10 grams

TABLE-3

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $ Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 080280 Areca nuts 9093”

This notification shall come into force with effect from the 16th day of December, 2022.

Note: – The principal notification was published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide Notification No. 36/2001–Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001 and was last amended vide Notification No. 100/2022-Customs (N.T.), dated the 30th November, 2022, e-published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S.O. 5543(E), dated 30th November, 2022.