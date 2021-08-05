Targets of Jal Shakti Abhiyan

New Delhi : Ministry of Jal Shakti has taken up a nationwide campaign “Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch the Rain” (JSA:CTR) with the theme “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls” for creating appropriate rainwater harvesting structures in urban and rural areas of all the districts in the country, with people’s active participation, during the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods from March 22, 2021 to November 30, 2021. Creation of new and maintenance of old Rainwater Harvesting Structures; revival of traditional rainwater harvesting structures like stepwellsetc; enumeration, geo-tagging and making inventory of all water bodies; preparation of scientific water conservation plans; setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras and intensive afforestation are part of the campaign.

JSA:CTR campaign is using inter-sectoral convergence of various development programmes/schemes. The targets of the works are fixed under the development schemes of respective Ministries/Departments. The details of progress made under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign upto 03.08.2021 as uploaded on JSA:CTR Portal (jsactr.mowr.gov.in) by the Central stakeholder Ministries/Departments in respect of various interventions are as under:-.

Water conservation & Rainwater harvesting Renovation of traditional water bodies Reuse and recharge structures Watershed development Intensive afforestation 564223 93548 503073 561178 66094276

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the LokSabha today.