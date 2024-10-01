Targets Identified during the Preparatory Phase of Special Campaign 4.0

Ministry of Coal has successfully concluded the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0, which took place from September 16 to 30, 2024. This campaign marks a significant step towards institutionalizing Swachhata (cleanliness) and minimizing pendency in Government Offices. The Special Campaign 2024 envisages implementation of Swachhata across all offices of all Ministries and Departments, aiming to improve overall cleanliness and enhancing the experience of the common public when interacting with Government offices.

To ensure the adequate preparation for the campaign, regular review meetings to monitor the progress of the preparatory phase were conducted by the Ministry of Coal at the level of Secretary as well as Additional Secretary. This rigorous monitoring process ensured that all activities are planned out in alignment with the campaign’s objectives, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and operational efficiency.

During the preparatory phase, several key activities were also accomplished, underscoring the Ministry’s dedication to the campaign’s goals. A thorough inspection of the record room was

conducted to review document organization and to identify redundant files for disposal, thereby enhancing the efficiency of record management. Free Health check-up camp was organized at the office premises demonstrating the Ministry’s concern for the health and well- being of its employees. As part of its sustainability initiatives, the Ministry conducted a plantation drive on September 21, 2024, contributing to environmental conservation.

With the preparatory phase now completed, the Ministry of Coal is focused to achieve its intended targets which includes pending MPs’ References, PMO References, Parliamentary Assurances and Public grievances etc. The Ministry is also focusing on the overall cleanliness of government offices, with a special emphasis on space management and enhancing the workplace experience of field offices.

A total of 964 sites have been identified for cleanliness activities, which is more than the achievement of last year’s Special Campaign 3.0 and approximately 62,08,064 square feet of space will be cleaned. Moreover, the Ministry aims to dispose of 8,286 MT of scrap material, ensuring the optimal utilization of available space. As part of the file management process, 19,091 physical files and 34,442 e-files will be reviewed, contributing to a streamlined and efficient digital workspace.

As Ministry of Coal concludes the preparatory phase, it is now fully prepared to embark on the implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0. With a clear set of objectives, defined targets, and a dedicated team, the Ministry is committed to achieving excellence in cleanliness, operational efficiency, and responsiveness to public grievances.