Target of 12,200 km set for construction of National Highways (NHs) in the country during the current financial year 2022-23

New Delhi: National Highways constructed/widened/expanded in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh State-wise during last five years are placed at Annex-A.

Amounts spent on land acquisition and highway construction/repairs, year wise and Statewise are placed at Annex-B.

Ministry has set a target of 12,200 km for construction of National Highways (NHs) in the country during the current financial year 2022-23. The targets to construction of NHs for coming years have not yet been fixed.