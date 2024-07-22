National

Tamil Nadu Expands Skill Development Network with New Centers

By Odisha Diary bureau

Under the Govt. of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres /institutes under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready & industry ready skills.

The schemes under SIM are being implemented across the country including the State of Tamil Nadu. Training Centres under these schemes are set up on need base. The details of district-wise number of Skill Development Centres in the State of Tamil Nadu under the schemes of MSDE is given at Annexure-I.

The details of number of candidates trained under the schemes of MSDE during the last five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24 in the State of Tamil Nadu is given at Annexure-II.

Further, placements were tracked in the Short Term Training (STT) component of PMKVY in the first three versions of the scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23, onwards.

The details of district-wise number of candidates trained and reported placed under STT component during 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22 in the State of Tamil Nadu is given at Annexure-III.

Annexure-I

District-wise number of Skill Development Centres in the State of Tamil Nadu under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS, and CTS (ITI) (As on 30.06.2024)

 

S.

No

 District PMKVY NAPS* JSS CTS (ITI)
1 Ariyalur 3 12 1 7
2 Chengalpattu 5 106 10
3 Chennai 24 583 18
4 Coimbatore 31 438 1 18
5 Cuddalore 10 51 28
6 Dharmapuri 9 25 4
7 Dindigul 14 51 13
8 Erode 14 114 15
9 Kallakurichi 1 10 10
10 Kanchipuram 11 390 1 9
11 Kanniyakumari 10 42 16
12 Karur 4 42 7
13 Krishnagiri 4 183 5
14 Madurai 18 178 1 14
15 Mayiladuthurai 10 9
16 Nagapattinam 13 34 1 8
17 Namakkal 16 29 1 11
18 Perambalur 6 22 7
19 Pudukkottai 6 37 17
20 Ramanathapuram 8 24 7
21 Ranipet 2 31 12
22 Salem 11 110 18
23 Sivaganga 8 26 11
24 Tenkasi 3 14 14
25 Thanjavur 11 47 1 21
26 The Nilgiris 5 42 7
27 Theni 6 29 11
28 Thiruvallur 16 213   18
29 Thiruvarur 8 23 1 13
30 Thoothukkudi 16
31 Tiruchirappalli 19 96 1 25
32 Tirunelveli 4 69 17
33 Tirupathur 2 30 5
34 Tiruppur 6 111 8
35 Tiruvannamalai 7 30 25
36 Tuticorin 3 53
37 Vellore 9 111 14
38 Villupuram 6 35   22
39 Virudhunagar 10 39 1 13

* Establishment Centers under NAPS.

Annexure-II

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under PMKVY in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24

District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
Ariyalur 3,794 2,159 805 480
Chengalpattu 1 140
Chennai 41,425 17,485 3,591 1,427 3,680
Coimbatore 13,569 3,374 1,628 574 2,922
Cuddalore 1,614 682 1,141 288 937
Dharmapuri 3,388 496 271 240 502
Dindigul 3,294 1,234 1,451 285 625
Erode 3,519 1,579 1,065 260 1,215
Kallakurichi 20
Kanchipuram 18,499 2,833 2,634 35 1,204
Kanniyakumari 4,690 452 21 40 727
Karur 2,134 632 670 210 456
Krishnagiri 9,292 2,155 270 270 1,131
Madurai 8,684 2,192 524 560 840
Nagapattinam 1,200 732 297 467 880
Namakkal 3,561 820 674 261 1,800
Perambalur 1,982 816 376 748
Pudukkottai 1,564 371 100 341
Ramanathapuram 2,341 780 1,015 351
Ranipet 59 517
Salem 6,273 1,904 490 613
Sivaganga 1,290 487 941 200 397
Tenkasi 25
Thanjavur 2,275 882 714 779
The Nilgiris 1,890 519 543 240 1,220
Theni 1,280 281 73 236
Thiruvallur 6,641 1,604 3,013 396 2,648
Thiruvarur 1,449 692 881 245 693
Tiruchirappalli 11,746 6,405 675 172 1,552
Tirunelveli 2,758 986 326 812
Tirupathur 270 70 443
Tiruppur 5,408 1,455 393 270 50
Tiruvannamalai 4,218 3,300 948 132 2,936
Tuticorin 1,321 395 214 386
Vellore 8,653 13,150 1,745 615 1,422
Villupuram 1,463 1,067 856 249 566
Virudhunagar 3,893 485 382 152 598

 

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under CTS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

District 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Ariyalur 862 675 589 486 535
Chengalpattu 984 796 684 632 689
Chennai 1897 1416 1188 1279 1386
Coimbatore 1394 1170 860 923 1050
Cuddalore 2745 2206 1623 1401 1876
Dharmapuri 445 413 327 292 277
Dindigul 1066 956 742 772 830
Erode 871 724 438 498 551
Kallakurichi 1041 951 809 746 795
Kanchipuram 497 440 231 263 323
Kanniyakumari 1088 973 821 682 823
Karur 372 285 230 244 288
Krishnagiri 642 612 395 483 468
Madurai 1797 1309 1137 1004 1309
Mayiladuthurai 648 423 191 286 368
Nagapattinam 987 825 595 553 655
Namakkal 666 535 326 306 368
Perambalur 461 399 266 301 295
Pudukkottai 1156 1125 768 715 873
Ramanathapuram 809 630 510 434 614
Ranipettai 744 734 556 502 642
Salem 1664 1409 1396 1196 1112
Sivaganga 707 556 359 383 495
Tenkasi 987 699 572 590 702
Thanjavur 2204 1787 1014 1215 1442
The nilgiris 397 279 248 222 239
Theni 848 809 661 674 825
Thiruvallur 1517 932 789 819 842
Thiruvarur 725 504 290 432 474
Thoothukkudi 1427 1134 818 829 965
Tiruchirappalli 2647 2242 1639 1671 1891
Tirunelveli 1143 923 937 771 831
Tiruppathur 438 315 151 237 249
Tiruppur 490 565 545 450 531
Tiruvannamalai 1561 1370 1164 1060 1432
Vellore 1135 885 672 651 707
Villupuram 1216 973 612 587 691
Virudhunagar 1324 1062 615 574 830

 

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under JSS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24

District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
Chennai 380
Kanchipuram 1838 1372 1781 1786 1800
Madurai 1600 1140 1800 2700 1800
Nagapattinam 1761 1800 1800 2699 1800
Namakkal 1800 1800 1800 2700 1800
Sivaganga 1804 1575 1682 2699 1800
Thiruvarur 1800 1800 1800 2700 1800
Tiruchirappalli 1819 1400 1800 1800 1800
Virudhunagar 1822 840 1582 2700 1800

 

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under NAPS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24

District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
Ariyalur 30 93 76 205 90
Chengalpattu 401 1,487 4,414 7,798
Chennai 6,737 6,399 11,382 16,595 24,301
Coimbatore 352 2,781 7,339 8,325 8,557
Cuddalore 1,062 838 1,377 1,256 1,667
Dharmapuri 1 38 199 258 143
Dindigul 18 107 268 646 813
Erode 330 227 969 1,132 1,419
Kallakurichi 13 77 16
Kanchipuram 906 7,145 11,435 18,881 29,933
Kanniyakumari 24 154 229 236 247
Karur 86 77 224 436 206
Krishnagiri 526 1,222 3,589 4,100 7,509
Madurai 222 358 795 1,553 1,660
Mayiladuthurai 33 87 47
Nagapattinam 8 120 166 83 73
Namakkal 21 23 218 118 82
Perambalur 89 17 173 230 361
Pudukkottai 58 213 482 887 1,004
Ramanathapuram 2 93 39 71 52
Ranipet 227 383 647 771
Salem 94 142 692 846 495
Sivaganga 137 95 362 155 183
Tenkasi 4 7 26 13
Thanjavur 15 237 488 381 248
The Nilgiris 26 32 167 112 129
Theni 1 29 90 73 55
Thiruvallur 256 447 2,357 4,196 7,090
Thiruvarur 1 31 81 31 40
Tiruchirappalli 801 739 1,832 1,928 1,991
Tirunelveli 120 137 432 520 858
Tirupathur 571 144 74 418
Tiruppur 157 424 896 2,133 983
Tiruvannamalai 39 412 468 578
Tuticorin 83 167 338 187 222
Vellore 1,287 1,081 489 487 751
Villupuram 85 162 189 340 296
Virudhunagar 71 42 132 133 402

 

Annexure-III

District-wise number of Reported Placed Candidates under PMKVY in the State of Tamil Nadu during 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22

District 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22
Ariyalur 447 435 759 562 238
Chennai 1929 1505 1669 841 367
Coimbatore 2240 2327 1626 32 22
Cuddalore 1711 1064 1238 174 114
Dharmapuri 498 695 858 381 108
Dindigul 993 1307 984 123 188
Erode 1977 3468 1320 412 180
Kanchipuram 1165 989 1677 414 283
Kanniyakumari 802 885 1001 70 76
Karur 1238 1185 481 81 3
Krishnagiri 243 113 1163 183 209
Madurai 1735 1226 1348 113 108
Nagapattinam 496 125 424 130 155
Namakkal 3047 5110 1529 95 2
Perambalur 1167 1004 1150 505 186
Pudukkottai 1024 369 289 0 77
Ramanathapuram 468 721 757 165 218
Salem 2067 1922 986 42 2
Sivaganga 479 1331 423 67 90
Thanjavur 591 1509 833 123 131
The Nilgiris 225 350 366 0 0
Theni 708 1311 1081 102 20
Thiruvallur 3806 2232 1685 155 194
Thiruvarur 73 577 258 93 60
Tiruchirappalli 2266 2509 1929 352 153
Tirunelveli 1731 2045 633 138 40
Tiruppur 1423 1521 1361 254 189
Tiruvannamalai 1268 642 1251 22 55
Tuticorin 821 430 1456 7 51
Vellore 1218 1709 818 89 188
Villupuram 1192 597 1111 128 97
Virudhunagar 1001 867 1799 163 61

 

Odisha Diary bureau
