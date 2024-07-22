Tamil Nadu Expands Skill Development Network with New Centers

Under the Govt. of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres /institutes under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready & industry ready skills.

The schemes under SIM are being implemented across the country including the State of Tamil Nadu. Training Centres under these schemes are set up on need base. The details of district-wise number of Skill Development Centres in the State of Tamil Nadu under the schemes of MSDE is given at Annexure-I.

The details of number of candidates trained under the schemes of MSDE during the last five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24 in the State of Tamil Nadu is given at Annexure-II.

Further, placements were tracked in the Short Term Training (STT) component of PMKVY in the first three versions of the scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23, onwards.

The details of district-wise number of candidates trained and reported placed under STT component during 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22 in the State of Tamil Nadu is given at Annexure-III.

Annexure-I

District-wise number of Skill Development Centres in the State of Tamil Nadu under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS, and CTS (ITI) (As on 30.06.2024)

S. No District PMKVY NAPS* JSS CTS (ITI) 1 Ariyalur 3 12 1 7 2 Chengalpattu 5 106 – 10 3 Chennai 24 583 – 18 4 Coimbatore 31 438 1 18 5 Cuddalore 10 51 – 28 6 Dharmapuri 9 25 – 4 7 Dindigul 14 51 – 13 8 Erode 14 114 – 15 9 Kallakurichi 1 10 – 10 10 Kanchipuram 11 390 1 9 11 Kanniyakumari 10 42 – 16 12 Karur 4 42 – 7 13 Krishnagiri 4 183 – 5 14 Madurai 18 178 1 14 15 Mayiladuthurai – 10 — 9 16 Nagapattinam 13 34 1 8 17 Namakkal 16 29 1 11 18 Perambalur 6 22 – 7 19 Pudukkottai 6 37 – 17 20 Ramanathapuram 8 24 – 7 21 Ranipet 2 31 – 12 22 Salem 11 110 – 18 23 Sivaganga 8 26 – 11 24 Tenkasi 3 14 – 14 25 Thanjavur 11 47 1 21 26 The Nilgiris 5 42 – 7 27 Theni 6 29 — 11 28 Thiruvallur 16 213 18 29 Thiruvarur 8 23 1 13 30 Thoothukkudi – – – 16 31 Tiruchirappalli 19 96 1 25 32 Tirunelveli 4 69 – 17 33 Tirupathur 2 30 – 5 34 Tiruppur 6 111 – 8 35 Tiruvannamalai 7 30 – 25 36 Tuticorin 3 53 – – 37 Vellore 9 111 — 14 38 Villupuram 6 35 22 39 Virudhunagar 10 39 1 13

* Establishment Centers under NAPS.

Annexure-II

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under PMKVY in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24

District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Ariyalur 3,794 2,159 805 – 480 Chengalpattu – – 1 – 140 Chennai 41,425 17,485 3,591 1,427 3,680 Coimbatore 13,569 3,374 1,628 574 2,922 Cuddalore 1,614 682 1,141 288 937 Dharmapuri 3,388 496 271 240 502 Dindigul 3,294 1,234 1,451 285 625 Erode 3,519 1,579 1,065 260 1,215 Kallakurichi – – – 20 – Kanchipuram 18,499 2,833 2,634 35 1,204 Kanniyakumari 4,690 452 21 40 727 Karur 2,134 632 670 210 456 Krishnagiri 9,292 2,155 270 270 1,131 Madurai 8,684 2,192 524 560 840 Nagapattinam 1,200 732 297 467 880 Namakkal 3,561 820 674 261 1,800 Perambalur 1,982 816 376 – 748 Pudukkottai 1,564 371 100 – 341 Ramanathapuram 2,341 780 1,015 351 – Ranipet – – 59 – 517 Salem 6,273 1,904 490 – 613 Sivaganga 1,290 487 941 200 397 Tenkasi – – – – 25 Thanjavur 2,275 882 714 – 779 The Nilgiris 1,890 519 543 240 1,220 Theni 1,280 281 73 – 236 Thiruvallur 6,641 1,604 3,013 396 2,648 Thiruvarur 1,449 692 881 245 693 Tiruchirappalli 11,746 6,405 675 172 1,552 Tirunelveli 2,758 986 326 – 812 Tirupathur – – 270 70 443 Tiruppur 5,408 1,455 393 270 50 Tiruvannamalai 4,218 3,300 948 132 2,936 Tuticorin 1,321 395 214 – 386 Vellore 8,653 13,150 1,745 615 1,422 Villupuram 1,463 1,067 856 249 566 Virudhunagar 3,893 485 382 152 598

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under CTS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

District 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Ariyalur 862 675 589 486 535 Chengalpattu 984 796 684 632 689 Chennai 1897 1416 1188 1279 1386 Coimbatore 1394 1170 860 923 1050 Cuddalore 2745 2206 1623 1401 1876 Dharmapuri 445 413 327 292 277 Dindigul 1066 956 742 772 830 Erode 871 724 438 498 551 Kallakurichi 1041 951 809 746 795 Kanchipuram 497 440 231 263 323 Kanniyakumari 1088 973 821 682 823 Karur 372 285 230 244 288 Krishnagiri 642 612 395 483 468 Madurai 1797 1309 1137 1004 1309 Mayiladuthurai 648 423 191 286 368 Nagapattinam 987 825 595 553 655 Namakkal 666 535 326 306 368 Perambalur 461 399 266 301 295 Pudukkottai 1156 1125 768 715 873 Ramanathapuram 809 630 510 434 614 Ranipettai 744 734 556 502 642 Salem 1664 1409 1396 1196 1112 Sivaganga 707 556 359 383 495 Tenkasi 987 699 572 590 702 Thanjavur 2204 1787 1014 1215 1442 The nilgiris 397 279 248 222 239 Theni 848 809 661 674 825 Thiruvallur 1517 932 789 819 842 Thiruvarur 725 504 290 432 474 Thoothukkudi 1427 1134 818 829 965 Tiruchirappalli 2647 2242 1639 1671 1891 Tirunelveli 1143 923 937 771 831 Tiruppathur 438 315 151 237 249 Tiruppur 490 565 545 450 531 Tiruvannamalai 1561 1370 1164 1060 1432 Vellore 1135 885 672 651 707 Villupuram 1216 973 612 587 691 Virudhunagar 1324 1062 615 574 830

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under JSS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24

District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Chennai – – – – 380 Kanchipuram 1838 1372 1781 1786 1800 Madurai 1600 1140 1800 2700 1800 Nagapattinam 1761 1800 1800 2699 1800 Namakkal 1800 1800 1800 2700 1800 Sivaganga 1804 1575 1682 2699 1800 Thiruvarur 1800 1800 1800 2700 1800 Tiruchirappalli 1819 1400 1800 1800 1800 Virudhunagar 1822 840 1582 2700 1800

District-wise number of Trained Candidates under NAPS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24

District 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Ariyalur 30 93 76 205 90 Chengalpattu — 401 1,487 4,414 7,798 Chennai 6,737 6,399 11,382 16,595 24,301 Coimbatore 352 2,781 7,339 8,325 8,557 Cuddalore 1,062 838 1,377 1,256 1,667 Dharmapuri 1 38 199 258 143 Dindigul 18 107 268 646 813 Erode 330 227 969 1,132 1,419 Kallakurichi – – 13 77 16 Kanchipuram 906 7,145 11,435 18,881 29,933 Kanniyakumari 24 154 229 236 247 Karur 86 77 224 436 206 Krishnagiri 526 1,222 3,589 4,100 7,509 Madurai 222 358 795 1,553 1,660 Mayiladuthurai – – 33 87 47 Nagapattinam 8 120 166 83 73 Namakkal 21 23 218 118 82 Perambalur 89 17 173 230 361 Pudukkottai 58 213 482 887 1,004 Ramanathapuram 2 93 39 71 52 Ranipet – 227 383 647 771 Salem 94 142 692 846 495 Sivaganga 137 95 362 155 183 Tenkasi – 4 7 26 13 Thanjavur 15 237 488 381 248 The Nilgiris 26 32 167 112 129 Theni 1 29 90 73 55 Thiruvallur 256 447 2,357 4,196 7,090 Thiruvarur 1 31 81 31 40 Tiruchirappalli 801 739 1,832 1,928 1,991 Tirunelveli 120 137 432 520 858 Tirupathur – 571 144 74 418 Tiruppur 157 424 896 2,133 983 Tiruvannamalai – 39 412 468 578 Tuticorin 83 167 338 187 222 Vellore 1,287 1,081 489 487 751 Villupuram 85 162 189 340 296 Virudhunagar 71 42 132 133 402

Annexure-III

District-wise number of Reported Placed Candidates under PMKVY in the State of Tamil Nadu during 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22