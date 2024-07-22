Tamil Nadu Expands Skill Development Network with New Centers

Under the Govt. of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres /institutes under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready & industry ready skills.
The schemes under SIM are being implemented across the country including the State of Tamil Nadu. Training Centres under these schemes are set up on need base. The details of district-wise number of Skill Development Centres in the State of Tamil Nadu under the schemes of MSDE is given at Annexure-I.
The details of number of candidates trained under the schemes of MSDE during the last five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24 in the State of Tamil Nadu is given at Annexure-II.
Further, placements were tracked in the Short Term Training (STT) component of PMKVY in the first three versions of the scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23, onwards.
The details of district-wise number of candidates trained and reported placed under STT component during 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22 in the State of Tamil Nadu is given at Annexure-III.
Annexure-I
District-wise number of Skill Development Centres in the State of Tamil Nadu under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS, and CTS (ITI) (As on 30.06.2024)
|S.
No
|District
|PMKVY
|NAPS*
|JSS
|CTS (ITI)
|1
|Ariyalur
|3
|12
|1
|7
|2
|Chengalpattu
|5
|106
|–
|10
|3
|Chennai
|24
|583
|–
|18
|4
|Coimbatore
|31
|438
|1
|18
|5
|Cuddalore
|10
|51
|–
|28
|6
|Dharmapuri
|9
|25
|–
|4
|7
|Dindigul
|14
|51
|–
|13
|8
|Erode
|14
|114
|–
|15
|9
|Kallakurichi
|1
|10
|–
|10
|10
|Kanchipuram
|11
|390
|1
|9
|11
|Kanniyakumari
|10
|42
|–
|16
|12
|Karur
|4
|42
|–
|7
|13
|Krishnagiri
|4
|183
|–
|5
|14
|Madurai
|18
|178
|1
|14
|15
|Mayiladuthurai
|–
|10
|—
|9
|16
|Nagapattinam
|13
|34
|1
|8
|17
|Namakkal
|16
|29
|1
|11
|18
|Perambalur
|6
|22
|–
|7
|19
|Pudukkottai
|6
|37
|–
|17
|20
|Ramanathapuram
|8
|24
|–
|7
|21
|Ranipet
|2
|31
|–
|12
|22
|Salem
|11
|110
|–
|18
|23
|Sivaganga
|8
|26
|–
|11
|24
|Tenkasi
|3
|14
|–
|14
|25
|Thanjavur
|11
|47
|1
|21
|26
|The Nilgiris
|5
|42
|–
|7
|27
|Theni
|6
|29
|—
|11
|28
|Thiruvallur
|16
|213
|18
|29
|Thiruvarur
|8
|23
|1
|13
|30
|Thoothukkudi
|–
|–
|–
|16
|31
|Tiruchirappalli
|19
|96
|1
|25
|32
|Tirunelveli
|4
|69
|–
|17
|33
|Tirupathur
|2
|30
|–
|5
|34
|Tiruppur
|6
|111
|–
|8
|35
|Tiruvannamalai
|7
|30
|–
|25
|36
|Tuticorin
|3
|53
|–
|–
|37
|Vellore
|9
|111
|—
|14
|38
|Villupuram
|6
|35
|22
|39
|Virudhunagar
|10
|39
|1
|13
* Establishment Centers under NAPS.
Annexure-II
District-wise number of Trained Candidates under PMKVY in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24
|District
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Ariyalur
|3,794
|2,159
|805
|–
|480
|Chengalpattu
|–
|–
|1
|–
|140
|Chennai
|41,425
|17,485
|3,591
|1,427
|3,680
|Coimbatore
|13,569
|3,374
|1,628
|574
|2,922
|Cuddalore
|1,614
|682
|1,141
|288
|937
|Dharmapuri
|3,388
|496
|271
|240
|502
|Dindigul
|3,294
|1,234
|1,451
|285
|625
|Erode
|3,519
|1,579
|1,065
|260
|1,215
|Kallakurichi
|–
|–
|–
|20
|–
|Kanchipuram
|18,499
|2,833
|2,634
|35
|1,204
|Kanniyakumari
|4,690
|452
|21
|40
|727
|Karur
|2,134
|632
|670
|210
|456
|Krishnagiri
|9,292
|2,155
|270
|270
|1,131
|Madurai
|8,684
|2,192
|524
|560
|840
|Nagapattinam
|1,200
|732
|297
|467
|880
|Namakkal
|3,561
|820
|674
|261
|1,800
|Perambalur
|1,982
|816
|376
|–
|748
|Pudukkottai
|1,564
|371
|100
|–
|341
|Ramanathapuram
|2,341
|780
|1,015
|351
|–
|Ranipet
|–
|–
|59
|–
|517
|Salem
|6,273
|1,904
|490
|–
|613
|Sivaganga
|1,290
|487
|941
|200
|397
|Tenkasi
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|Thanjavur
|2,275
|882
|714
|–
|779
|The Nilgiris
|1,890
|519
|543
|240
|1,220
|Theni
|1,280
|281
|73
|–
|236
|Thiruvallur
|6,641
|1,604
|3,013
|396
|2,648
|Thiruvarur
|1,449
|692
|881
|245
|693
|Tiruchirappalli
|11,746
|6,405
|675
|172
|1,552
|Tirunelveli
|2,758
|986
|326
|–
|812
|Tirupathur
|–
|–
|270
|70
|443
|Tiruppur
|5,408
|1,455
|393
|270
|50
|Tiruvannamalai
|4,218
|3,300
|948
|132
|2,936
|Tuticorin
|1,321
|395
|214
|–
|386
|Vellore
|8,653
|13,150
|1,745
|615
|1,422
|Villupuram
|1,463
|1,067
|856
|249
|566
|Virudhunagar
|3,893
|485
|382
|152
|598
District-wise number of Trained Candidates under CTS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
|District
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Ariyalur
|862
|675
|589
|486
|535
|Chengalpattu
|984
|796
|684
|632
|689
|Chennai
|1897
|1416
|1188
|1279
|1386
|Coimbatore
|1394
|1170
|860
|923
|1050
|Cuddalore
|2745
|2206
|1623
|1401
|1876
|Dharmapuri
|445
|413
|327
|292
|277
|Dindigul
|1066
|956
|742
|772
|830
|Erode
|871
|724
|438
|498
|551
|Kallakurichi
|1041
|951
|809
|746
|795
|Kanchipuram
|497
|440
|231
|263
|323
|Kanniyakumari
|1088
|973
|821
|682
|823
|Karur
|372
|285
|230
|244
|288
|Krishnagiri
|642
|612
|395
|483
|468
|Madurai
|1797
|1309
|1137
|1004
|1309
|Mayiladuthurai
|648
|423
|191
|286
|368
|Nagapattinam
|987
|825
|595
|553
|655
|Namakkal
|666
|535
|326
|306
|368
|Perambalur
|461
|399
|266
|301
|295
|Pudukkottai
|1156
|1125
|768
|715
|873
|Ramanathapuram
|809
|630
|510
|434
|614
|Ranipettai
|744
|734
|556
|502
|642
|Salem
|1664
|1409
|1396
|1196
|1112
|Sivaganga
|707
|556
|359
|383
|495
|Tenkasi
|987
|699
|572
|590
|702
|Thanjavur
|2204
|1787
|1014
|1215
|1442
|The nilgiris
|397
|279
|248
|222
|239
|Theni
|848
|809
|661
|674
|825
|Thiruvallur
|1517
|932
|789
|819
|842
|Thiruvarur
|725
|504
|290
|432
|474
|Thoothukkudi
|1427
|1134
|818
|829
|965
|Tiruchirappalli
|2647
|2242
|1639
|1671
|1891
|Tirunelveli
|1143
|923
|937
|771
|831
|Tiruppathur
|438
|315
|151
|237
|249
|Tiruppur
|490
|565
|545
|450
|531
|Tiruvannamalai
|1561
|1370
|1164
|1060
|1432
|Vellore
|1135
|885
|672
|651
|707
|Villupuram
|1216
|973
|612
|587
|691
|Virudhunagar
|1324
|1062
|615
|574
|830
District-wise number of Trained Candidates under JSS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24
|District
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Chennai
|–
|–
|–
|–
|380
|Kanchipuram
|1838
|1372
|1781
|1786
|1800
|Madurai
|1600
|1140
|1800
|2700
|1800
|Nagapattinam
|1761
|1800
|1800
|2699
|1800
|Namakkal
|1800
|1800
|1800
|2700
|1800
|Sivaganga
|1804
|1575
|1682
|2699
|1800
|Thiruvarur
|1800
|1800
|1800
|2700
|1800
|Tiruchirappalli
|1819
|1400
|1800
|1800
|1800
|Virudhunagar
|1822
|840
|1582
|2700
|1800
District-wise number of Trained Candidates under NAPS in the State of Tamil Nadu under during 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24
|District
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Ariyalur
|30
|93
|76
|205
|90
|Chengalpattu
|—
|401
|1,487
|4,414
|7,798
|Chennai
|6,737
|6,399
|11,382
|16,595
|24,301
|Coimbatore
|352
|2,781
|7,339
|8,325
|8,557
|Cuddalore
|1,062
|838
|1,377
|1,256
|1,667
|Dharmapuri
|1
|38
|199
|258
|143
|Dindigul
|18
|107
|268
|646
|813
|Erode
|330
|227
|969
|1,132
|1,419
|Kallakurichi
|–
|–
|13
|77
|16
|Kanchipuram
|906
|7,145
|11,435
|18,881
|29,933
|Kanniyakumari
|24
|154
|229
|236
|247
|Karur
|86
|77
|224
|436
|206
|Krishnagiri
|526
|1,222
|3,589
|4,100
|7,509
|Madurai
|222
|358
|795
|1,553
|1,660
|Mayiladuthurai
|–
|–
|33
|87
|47
|Nagapattinam
|8
|120
|166
|83
|73
|Namakkal
|21
|23
|218
|118
|82
|Perambalur
|89
|17
|173
|230
|361
|Pudukkottai
|58
|213
|482
|887
|1,004
|Ramanathapuram
|2
|93
|39
|71
|52
|Ranipet
|–
|227
|383
|647
|771
|Salem
|94
|142
|692
|846
|495
|Sivaganga
|137
|95
|362
|155
|183
|Tenkasi
|–
|4
|7
|26
|13
|Thanjavur
|15
|237
|488
|381
|248
|The Nilgiris
|26
|32
|167
|112
|129
|Theni
|1
|29
|90
|73
|55
|Thiruvallur
|256
|447
|2,357
|4,196
|7,090
|Thiruvarur
|1
|31
|81
|31
|40
|Tiruchirappalli
|801
|739
|1,832
|1,928
|1,991
|Tirunelveli
|120
|137
|432
|520
|858
|Tirupathur
|–
|571
|144
|74
|418
|Tiruppur
|157
|424
|896
|2,133
|983
|Tiruvannamalai
|–
|39
|412
|468
|578
|Tuticorin
|83
|167
|338
|187
|222
|Vellore
|1,287
|1,081
|489
|487
|751
|Villupuram
|85
|162
|189
|340
|296
|Virudhunagar
|71
|42
|132
|133
|402
Annexure-III
District-wise number of Reported Placed Candidates under PMKVY in the State of Tamil Nadu during 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22
|District
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Ariyalur
|447
|435
|759
|562
|238
|Chennai
|1929
|1505
|1669
|841
|367
|Coimbatore
|2240
|2327
|1626
|32
|22
|Cuddalore
|1711
|1064
|1238
|174
|114
|Dharmapuri
|498
|695
|858
|381
|108
|Dindigul
|993
|1307
|984
|123
|188
|Erode
|1977
|3468
|1320
|412
|180
|Kanchipuram
|1165
|989
|1677
|414
|283
|Kanniyakumari
|802
|885
|1001
|70
|76
|Karur
|1238
|1185
|481
|81
|3
|Krishnagiri
|243
|113
|1163
|183
|209
|Madurai
|1735
|1226
|1348
|113
|108
|Nagapattinam
|496
|125
|424
|130
|155
|Namakkal
|3047
|5110
|1529
|95
|2
|Perambalur
|1167
|1004
|1150
|505
|186
|Pudukkottai
|1024
|369
|289
|0
|77
|Ramanathapuram
|468
|721
|757
|165
|218
|Salem
|2067
|1922
|986
|42
|2
|Sivaganga
|479
|1331
|423
|67
|90
|Thanjavur
|591
|1509
|833
|123
|131
|The Nilgiris
|225
|350
|366
|0
|0
|Theni
|708
|1311
|1081
|102
|20
|Thiruvallur
|3806
|2232
|1685
|155
|194
|Thiruvarur
|73
|577
|258
|93
|60
|Tiruchirappalli
|2266
|2509
|1929
|352
|153
|Tirunelveli
|1731
|2045
|633
|138
|40
|Tiruppur
|1423
|1521
|1361
|254
|189
|Tiruvannamalai
|1268
|642
|1251
|22
|55
|Tuticorin
|821
|430
|1456
|7
|51
|Vellore
|1218
|1709
|818
|89
|188
|Villupuram
|1192
|597
|1111
|128
|97
|Virudhunagar
|1001
|867
|1799
|163
|61