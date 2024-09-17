TallyPrime 5.0 Takes the Spotlight in New Digital Film Series Highlighting Connected Services and Compliance Simplicity

National, 17th September 2024: Tally Solutions is excited to unveil its latest campaign for TallyPrime 5.0, featuring a series of dynamic digital films that bring to life the simplicity of managing business compliance. The “Easy as 1-2-3” campaign is designed to capture the essence of TallyPrime 5.0’s simplified approach to compliance management through visually engaging content. The 360-degree campaign is a combination of digital, social media, events, BTL activities, and strategic partnerships, and spans across all major new media channels including YouTube, Google Network, Bing, and Meta, along with targeting 200+ cities in India, with special emphasis on 24 primary locations.

The centerpiece of the campaign ideated by Mumbai-based agency Bombay Locale, and the team at Tally is an innovative series of digital films that showcases relatable scenarios where Tally Prime’s features save time and reduce usage complexity. The campaign vividly highlights the simplicity and ease of using TallyPrime 5.0 for managing business compliance. Each film captures attention with dramatic visuals, using interesting sports situations juxtaposed with real life business management experiences of how difficult and complex it can become for an entrepreneur to run their business operations. This creative imagery symbolizes the usual complexities of compliance tasks and highlights how TallyPrime 5.0 effortlessly transforms these challenges into a smooth, seamless experience.

Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Tally Solutions, sharing views on the campaign, said, “Our new digital films candidly illustrate how the efficiency and reliability of TallyPrime 5.0 simplifies day to day business and compliance management, by transforming complex processes into something as intuitive as 1-2-3. This campaign reinforces the product’s value proposition and highlights its ability to make GST compliance a hassle-free experience for customers. With this campaign, we aim to reach and engage a wide audience and are optimistic about achieving 200+ million impressions, 2 million clicks, and connecting with over 12 million people”.

Osho Sidhant, Founder, Bombay Locale said, “Through this campaign, we wanted to showcase how the latest update of TallyPrime has simplified daunting and tedious tasks of GST filing, reconciling books, detecting errors, and managing Input Tax Credit (ITC) — which once took hours — and can now be completed in minutes. We talked to business owners and tax professionals to understand scenarios where TallyPrime’s features save time and reduce complexity in managing their businesses. We nailed down the feeling of “ease” that the update has brought for business owners and tax professionals. The ‘Easy as 123’ concept perfectly captures how TallyPrime empowers businesses to handle complex compliance tasks just by clicking a few buttons and letting Tally take care of the rest.”

TallyPrime 5.0 will provide entrepreneurs with complete transparency and knowledge about their cashflow, their Input Tax Credit (ITC) at risk, help reconcile their books of accounts ensuring they remain hassle-free and compliant at all times. This campaign’s creative approach not only highlights the product’s features but also connects with audiences on an emotional level, making the complexities of compliance more relatable and easier to understand.