Take prompt action against notorious and white collared goons: Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed that first of all action should be taken against notorious and white collared goons in every district. Prompt action should be taken against people involved in drugs business, property grabbers, cooperative mafia, people running hookah lounges, chit fund companies, black marketeers of ration, adulterators etc. The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan clearly instructed that Collectors and S.Ps will be held accountable in case of negligence in any district.

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the law and order situation of districts through video conferencing at Mantralaya today. The Minister for Medical Education, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Relief and Rehabilitation Shri Vishwas Sarang, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri and other officers were present at the meeting. Other Ministers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Good Governance has to be ensured

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to ensure Good Governance in the state. In this regard, we have to pay attention on both law and order and delivery mechanism in all districts. On one hand total peace should prevail in districts, criminals should be afraid of law and people become relaxed and on the other, every essential facility and help has be extended to common man through proper implementation of government’s schemes and programmes.

Identify goons and teach a lesson to them

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that drugs is ruining the life of young generation, we have to find the people involved in this business and punish them. We will not let chit fund companies cheat people. Big criminal should be expelled from districts and their illegal constructions should be demolished. Identify these goons and teach a lesson to them.

Prevent Corona and do not let urea go to other states

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that black marketeers of fertilizers, seeds, pesticides should be sent to jail. While alerting the border districts, the Chief Minister said that Corona should be prevented in the state and do not let urea go to other states. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to stop illegal sand mining.

Those involved in irregularities in ration meant for poor will not be spared

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan stated clearly that those who are committing fraud in the ration meant for poor will not be spared under any circumstances. He issued instructions to the Collector to file an FIR against those who are involved in irregularities in distribution of ration in Jabalpur.

Forest rights pattas should be given to people belonging to ST category

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the collectors that the distribution of forest rights pattas should be ensured to all eligible Scheduled Tribe people at the earliest. Along with this, regular distribution of Rs. 1000 should be ensured to women of Sahariya, Baiga and Bharia tribes in order to fight against malnutrition.

Those who commit crimes against women will not be spared

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that those who commit crimes against women will not be spared. All districts should be especially vigilant in this regard. He lauded the police for their prompt action against the accused in the case of atrocities against women in Bhopal.

These issues were reviewed prominently

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that along with law and order, ration distribution in the districts, distribution of forest rights pattas, street vendor scheme, KCC distribution to milk producing farmers, distribution of fertilizers, empowering self-help groups, completion of construction works in time, etc. were reviewed and necessary instructions were issued.

Financial backbone of crime must be uprooted

Chief Secretary Shri Bains directed that while taking action against anti-social elements, it is also essential to uproot the financial backbone of crime, so that crime can be eliminated totally. The Collectors and Superintendents of Police should jointly take action in this connection, he added.

