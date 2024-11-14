Take off to the ‘French Riviera of the East’: IndiGo announces Puducherry as the 89th domestic destination

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, is delighted to announce Puducherry, the mesmerising union territory prominent for its pristine beaches, as the 89th domestic and 125th overall destination in the 6E network. IndiGo will start daily direct operations between Bengaluru- Puducherry and Puducherry-Hyderabad, effective from December 20, 2024, providing tourists with ease of accessibility, more flight options and strengthened connectivity to and from Puducherry.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We take pleasure in announcing Puducherry as IndiGo’s 89th domestic destination, with flights to/from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The serene beaches, the French colonial architecture, and the peaceful cafes are bound to attract people to explore the pristine beauty of this coastal town. These flights will not only strengthen Puducherry’s position on the country’s aviation map but also enhance connectivity, with access to key domestic and international destinations in the 6E network. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an unparalleled network.”

Puducherry was adjudged as the only Indian destination to join the top globally trending must-visit destinations for 2025. The Union Territory of Puducherry comprises the former French establishments of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, which lie scattered in South India. Puducherry, the capital of the Territory was once the original headquarters of the French in India, and is situated on the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal and is about 135km from Chennai Airport. The city is dotted with French-style houses, shops, churches, and bright coloured cafés. Tourist attractions like Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville, Paradise beach, Rock beach, Botanical Garden, and colonial Churches, are flocked by visitors from all over the world. Other places to visit in Puducherry demonstrate a perfect amalgamation of French and Indian culture.

Strengthening access to India’s high-tech industry, Bengaluru, would provide tourists with increased access to hotspots like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple. Moreover, Bangalore silk is known for its simplicity, purity, and texture, which is expertly produced in Karnataka’s silk farms. These farms have been around for a while and have grown tremendously with the passage of time and textile industry renovations.

Hyderabad is known as the “City of Pearls,” Hyderabad boasts historical gems like the Charminar and Chowmahalla Palace, alongside the world-renowned Salar Jung Museum. A hub for IT, Hyderabad offers a vibrant mix of history, culture, and modern development.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book via our official website www.goIndiGo.in or through our mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.