Taj Mahal, New Delhi sets new sustainability benchmark with its pioneering chemical-free water recycling system

New Delhi : In a landmark step towards environmental stewardship, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, has introduced an advanced Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for wastewater recycling, becoming one of the pioneers in India to implement chemical-free water treatment for laundry operations. The pilot project called ‘Recycling water back to laundry’ reflects the hotel’s commitment to sustainability under IHCL’s Paathya framework, which emphasizes environmental preservation, social responsibility, and sustainable growth.

The newly launched Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) is a state-of-the-art facility capable of recycling up to 60 kiloliters of laundry wastewater daily. This reduces dependence on freshwater sources while promoting resource efficiency. Tested by IIT-Delhi and compliant with IS:10500-2012 standards, the plant treats wastewater without chemicals, ensuring it is safe and reusable within laundry operations. Through the initiative, Taj Mahal, New Delhi saves freshwater equivalent to the daily water needs of 5,000 individuals, contributing significantly to local water conservation efforts.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director – Operations & General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi alongside Mr. Darashbir Singh, Vice President – IHCL Engineering. Spearheaded by Mr. Deepak Sharma, Cluster Chief Engineer – New Delhi Area, the project is part of a broader vision to develop centralized, sustainable laundry systems across IHCL properties in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director – Operations & General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, “This day marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey at Taj Mahal, New Delhi. As the first hotel in India to implement the pioneering chemical-free wastewater recycling technology, we continue to set new standards for sustainable luxury, inspiring others in the hospitality sector to embrace green practices. The initiative is a powerful example of how environmental responsibility and operational innovation can go hand in hand, creating a better future for all.”