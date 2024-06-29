T20 Cricket League 2024 Scheduled for Barabati Stadium by Odisha Cricket Association

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has announced the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2024, scheduled from June 30 to July 17 at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. Six teams—Odisha Lions, Odisha Tigers, Odisha Jaguars, Odisha Pumas, Odisha Panthers, and Odisha Cheetahs—will participate, providing a platform for emerging players. The league will feature a double-leg format with each team playing 10 matches, followed by semi-finals and finals, totaling 33 matches. Notable features include cash prizes for player awards, the impact player rule, and the use of the Decision Review System (DRS).