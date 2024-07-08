T20 Cricket: India Defeated Zimbabwe By 100 Runs In The Second Match In Harare

In men’s cricket, India beat host Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the second T20 International in Harare. Opting to bat after winning the toss, India posted 234 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer, hitting a tonne in 47 balls, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who contributed 77 runs in 47 deliveries. From Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza took a wicket each.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134 runs in 18.4 overs. Wessly Madhevere scored 43 runs in 39 balls, and Brian Bennett hit 26 runs in nine balls.

For India, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan took 3 wickets each; Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2; and Washington Sundar clinched one wicket. With the win, India has levelled the five-match series at 1-1. In the opening match yesterday, Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe defeated the Men in Blue by 13 runs. The young Indian squad is being led by Shubman Gill. The Indian team consists of many budding players, including Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande. This is also the first T20 international series after the retirement of the legendary Indian trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from the short format.