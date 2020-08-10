T-Series next single ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ released

Mumbai: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has brought audiences some of the most iconic love songs since many years. Adding to the list is their latest single ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’, a romantic song about longing and separation composed by Amaal Mallik and written by Kumaar.

Since the launch of its posters and teaser, there is a lot of talk about the chemistry between popular onscreen jodi of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Along with the actors who have grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences, it’s the music and lyrics that promises a song you can dedicate to your lover.

Interestingly, after delivering chartbusters like ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’ from Roy and ‘Soch Na Sake’ from Airlift and several others, the dream team of composer Amaal Mallik, singer Arijit Singh and lyricist Kumaar team up yet again for ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ hoping the audiences love their new creation too.

Composer Amaal Mallik says, “Every song holds a special place in a composer’s heart. The intricacy I try to bring in my melodies each time are just my effort towards trying to stay relevant and versatile. As a team, Arijit, Kumaar and I have been successful each time because we treat every project as our first and that’s how we stay in the moment and work towards something worthwhile.”

Lyricist Kumaar adds, “We attempted to contemporize old school romantic lyrics to something people from all generations could relate with. We hope our successful teaming yet again delivers another popular song.”

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, “This song is definitely the one that will be on loop of our listeners playlist. ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ is at its core a simple love song with a catchy melody and beautiful lyrics.”

Says Himanshi Khurana, “I was excited about this song because it’s a love song with Asim, shot by my friend Arvindr Khaira and the artists working on this song was the icing on the top of the cake.”

Adds Asim Riaz, “I feel blessed to be part of this song. I was excited to share the screen with Himanshi again and this time in a slightly different avatar. I hope the audience loves the song and our chemistry.”

Director Arvindr Khaira considers the music video of the ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ has an interesting and gripping storyline that boasts of oodles of chemistry between the lead pair. He adds, “The music video of ‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ is based heavily on Asim and Himanshi’s super chemistry. We shot the song in Chandigarh within a tight 2 day schedule with all required precautions and safety measures.”

The romantic song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Link – https://youtu.be/UsMRgnTcchY

