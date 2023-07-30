Bhubaneswar: Synopsys, one of the global leaders in Electronics Design and Automation (EDA) announced its plans to set up a design-centered facility based in Bhubaneswar. This facility, which will in phases expand to 300 chip design engineers performing high-tech roles, will comprise members from top Synopsys teams.

In a key meeting held with the company, the #Odisha Govt delegation in Silicon Valley(US) interacted with Mr. Amit Sanghani, SVP, and Mr. Abhijeet Chakraborty, VP, and briefed them on the initiatives #Odisha Govt is taking to build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

The delegation highlighted how Odisha’s Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, which has received Cabinet approval, offers the most generous set of incentives to both fab and fabless units. It also provided details of the upcoming O-Chip programme.

The establishment of the proposed design centre in #Bhubaneswar will give a huge boost to Odisha’s semiconductor ambitions, strengthening the ecosystem and facilitating greater industry-readiness in the workforce.

To provide best advisory and mentorship support for O-Chip programme, the Odisha Govt delegation also held an extensive interaction with the eminent industry leaders and researchers based in Silicon Valley.