Swosti Group’s new venture “Swosti Premium Beach Resorts”, the first five-star premium luxury beach resort at Puri scheduled to be open in January 2024

Bhubaneswar: The events industry in India is all set to get a new address with the latest offering from Swosti Group – Swosti Premium Beach Resorts, the first five-star premium luxury beach resort at Sipasurubuli, Puri. The property that comes equipped with facilities to host mega conferences and elaborate wedding ceremonies, boasts of large open-air landscaped lawns.

Foodies can dig in to cuisine across various states of India, besides getting to savour Chinese and intercontinental fare at the food court. The highlight of the property is the Sky lounge bar situated at a height of 150ft above ground level overlooking the Bay of Bengal.

And if you have some free time in hand do take a dip at the infinity swimming pool. The 125 luxury rooms (including 5 premium luxury long suites on the 12th Floor) offer a no-obstruction view of the sea. The centrally air-conditioned property boasts of more such state-of-the-art facilities. Each banquet hall will be attached to an open-air lawn. For the young and young-at-heart, there is also a game zone at the food court area to make sure there are enough activities to keep the guests occupied. A state-of-the-art wellness spa and gym will also be made available at the resort to ensure fitness and wellness are at the top of everyone’s mind. And the basement comes equipped with ample parking space to be able to host large weddings and conferences.

Having provided employment to more than 1200 people with offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and associated offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, Swosti Group under the leadership of J K Mohanty has been promoting the tourism sector of Odisha successfully since 1981.

The new Swosti Premium Beach Resorts will give direct employment to 375 people and indirectly employ around 700 people, including all vendors. Emphasis will be given to the local people who have experience in the hospitality industry or have done courses in hotel management from Swosti Institute of Management & Social Studies.

Apart from Swosti Grand, Swosti Premium at Bhubaneswar and Swosti Palm Resort at Gopalpur-on-Sea, Swosti Chilika Resort situated at the banks of Chilika Lake, within a span of only four years, has been established as a major tourist attraction to the State and has become famous for leisure and MICE destination.

While Odisha is witnessing shortage of star category hotel rooms in comparison with neighbouring states, this latest offering from Swosti Group will attract investors to invest in tourism infrastructure. Odisha Government has taken several initiatives to attract investments in tourism sector which is the largest employment generator in the global market.