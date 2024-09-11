SwitchON Foundation organizes Annual event ‘Move for Earth Symposium’ – A multifaceted Exploration of a Greener Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar : To inspire collective climate action and foster sustainable development across the state, the Move for Earth Symposium was organized by SwitchON Foundation, in collaboration KIIT Deemed to be University. The theme of the Symposium centers on advancing climate-resilient agriculture (CRA) by emphasizing the integration of distributed renewable energy (DRE) solutions. This approach aims to empower farmers with sustainable energy resources, improving agricultural productivity while reducing environmental impacts. By adopting DRE technologies, farmers can enhance resilience against climate change, making agriculture more sustainable and profitable.

Various ecosystem partners like WASSAN, Socratus, Bakul Foundation, Selco Foundation, KIIT TBI and Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industries joined hands for climate action. The Move for Earth Symposium brought together around 600 diverse stakeholders, including government, industry leaders, students, youth, academia, NGOs, farmers, rural women entrepreneurs, FPOs, SHGs, youth startups and paved the way for an inclusive and impactful dialogue. With a series of roundtables, workshops, and panel discussions, the event served as a melting pot of ideas, fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders to catalyze actionable solutions. Around 500 citizens from across Odisha joined the Symposium.

Mrs. Ekta Jaju, Executive Director, SwitchON Foundation stated, “Through the Move for Earth Symposium, we want to foster sustainability within communities by engaging diverse stakeholders, including govt, industries, NGOs, students, academia, farmers, SHGs and green entrepreneurs to engage in insightful discussions on inspiring Climate Action. The Symposium focuses on some of the very crucial issues of the environment like renewable energy, Climate resilient Agriculture and Clean Air which must be tended for a sustainable Odisha.”

The inaugural session was addressed by Smt Sulochana Das, Mayor Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation along with other distinguished guests like Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Dr. Sanjay Kr. Nayak, VC, Ravenshaw University, Prof Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT and Smt Ekta Jaju, Executive Director, SwitchON Foundation. The valedictory session was addressed by Prof Jyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT and Mr. Vinay Jaju, Executive Director, SwitchON Foundation.

As part of the symposium, a pivotal roundtable on Climate Resilient Agriculture brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including experts, academia, government representatives and key NGOs including CYSD, PRADAN, Socratus, WASSAN, FES, Harsha Trust, UNDP, PCI India. The session focused on identifying successful stories, technologies, and approaches in climate-resilient agriculture (CRA) that have proven effective in Odisha. It also included an analysis of their impact on small and marginal farmers, fostering collaborative strategies for sustainable farming. Another significant roundtable on Promoting Renewable Energy & Green Technologies and Practices for Enhance Farmers Income was conducted to facilitate the adoption and scaling up of green technologies and practices among farmers..

Another roundtable on Clean Air and Decarbonising Industries was conducted bringing together leaders and experts from various industries of Odisha. The industry experts, NGOs and academia shared their perspectives, experiences, and solutions on how to implement effective decarbonisation strategies, leverage cross-cutting technologies such as green hydrogen and carbon capture, and align business goals with environmental and social objectives.

Smt Sulochana Das, Mayor Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said, “Climate change is real and the impact is undeniable. From erratic weather patterns to rising temperatures, it affects every community. As governments strive for net-zero emissions by 2070, we must act urgently. Let’s protect our planet, safeguard our communities, and embrace sustainable alternatives beyond fossil fuels.”

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS said, “This Symposium is an extremely purposeful and essential initiative for the collective future of the planet and specially for Odisha as it’s highly vulnerable to climate crisis.”

The symposium hosted a dynamic array of parallel workshops, each delving into diverse sustainable themes. Participants were immersed in a kaleidoscope of interactive sessions led by experts, fostering creativity and actionable solutions. The “Sustainable Storytelling” workshop not only captivated audiences but also underscored the influential role storytelling plays in driving environmental consciousness. The Solar Workshop for Sustainable Energy Solutions focused on harnessing solar energy to promote sustainable and renewable energy solutions for rural and agricultural development. Another workshop was organized on Climate Panchayat to explore community-driven climate resilience strategies. Another workshop on Eco Grow: IoT-enabled Sustainable Agriculture Solution delved into smart farming technologies for sustainable agriculture. Various workshops for farmers, FPOs and SHGs were organized. A workshop on Climate resilient agriculture and distributed renewable energy explored sustainable agricultural practices and strategies to build resilience against climate change.

In a dynamic effort to catalyze sustainable entrepreneurship, the symposium hosted an inspiring Green Hackathon, providing a platform for innovative ideas that have the potential to shape the landscape of green startups. The pre- incubators and youth presented green pitches/ideas/business models on sustainable themes. The pitches showcased ideas spanning renewable energy, eco-friendly products, sustainable agriculture, and circular economy initiatives.

A sustainable exhibition was also organised where various farmers, SHGs, NGOs displayed their sustainable products like millet based food products, solar products, bamboo products, organic food grains etc. The students and youth also participated in the exhibition by displaying posters on climate action and sustainable models.

The valedictory session highlighted key insights from the symposium and acknowledged outstanding contributions with awards and recognitions to the champions of clean air and sustainability including schools, students, NGOs, green pitch winners, farmers, SHGs and others. SwitchON also released its Annual Report 2023-24 which spotlights the organization’s achievements in advancing sustainable energy solutions, promoting climate-resilient agriculture, Clean air initiatives and supporting rural entrepreneurship.

Move For Earth Symposium is an annual event hosted by SwitchON Foundation that serves as a pivotal platform, uniting leaders, government officials, non-profits, investors, academia, and grassroots communities to engage in insightful discussions on Inspiring Climate Action. The purpose is to Foster collaboration to inspire climate action and strategies towards achieving a net-zero economy.