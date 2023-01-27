SwitchON Foundation get into a MOU with SCGJ

Bhubaneswar : A major milestone in the efforts to promote skills and development among youth was achieved today, when Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) promoted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India signed an agreement with SwitchON Foundation, an award winning not for profit. Shri Praveen Saxena, Chief Executive Officer – SCGJ and Shri Vinay Jaju, MD – SwitchON Foundation, signed the MoU in Delhi at the SCGJ Office in Malcha Marg, New Delhi.

SCGJ and SwitchON Foundation will mould skilled manpower for the renewable energy sector. Both the organisations plan to strengthen the skilling process as per Skill India Mission. As a part of these both entities will work together toward promoting and training on multiple topics of Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE), Waste Management, Water Conservation, etc. This training would be for youth seeking employment and also for entrepreneurs .

This association will offer multiple opportunities for:

· High quality content with a gamification approach.

· Training of various stakeholders ranging from government and financers, to youth and farmers.

· Partnership with state governments to help them positively promote various programs focused on renewable energy technologies.

· Set up centres of excellence in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI’s) and at farm land.

Skill Council for Green Jobs is closely interacting with multiple ministries and NITI Aayog to cater to the skilled manpower requirements for the changing scenario. The collaboration of SwitchON Foundation and SCGJ will focus on understanding and capturing the skill needs for both users and service providers within the sector and will work on a roadmap for a public and private sector-led collaborative skills initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Jaju – MD, SwitchON Foundation said, “It’s a great opportunity for us to associate with SCGJ, as we stand committed to develop sustainable skills and capacities among youth and other stakeholders from financers, policy makers to farmers. We have some exciting initiatives lined up as the renewable energy and sustainability industry grows”.

Also speaking on the occasion, CEO Praveen Saxsena said, “We are glad to sign this MoU with SwitchON Foundation, this partnership will further ensure that the green skilling ecosystem gets further strengthened with the addition of new and powerful partners. SCGJ welcomes SwitchON into this new alliance and looks forward to working together for a positive and sustainable tomorrow”.

Also, speaking on the occasion, COO SCGJ Arpit Sharma said, “There are many opportunities and demand for skilled manpower for the growing green economy that includes renewable energy, waste management, etc. Given the presence of SwitchON in multiple states across India, we hope to bridge the gap faster and in an efficient manner.”

Pial Banerjee, Senior Manager from SwitchON Foundation said, “We have been dedicatedly working in this space for years and have been training youth, farmers, etc. to find a sustainable, meaningful livelihood and job opportunities. I am really happy and excited that our efforts will get a new boost with this new partnership.”