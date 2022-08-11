Switch Mobility and Chalo join hands for deploying 5,000 electric buses across India

New Delhi : Switch Mobility Ltd. (‘Switch’), the next-generation carbon neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company and Chalo, India’s leading transport technology company, today announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration for the deployment of 5,000 state-of-the-art electric buses across India. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for an initial period of three years. The buses will be deployed across metros and other cities, which includes the initial deployment of variants of Switch EiV 12.

Mahesh Babu, CEO – Switch Mobility India & COO – Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “The changing mobility landscape in India is significantly altering the way people travel within cities. Given our vision to accelerate the adoption of clean, sustainable electric transportation solutions, we are delighted to partner with Chalo for a first of its kind partnership in this space. We aim to transform the urban mobility in the country by leveraging Chalo’s strong customer connect and operational expertise along with our technologically advanced electric vehicle products. This significant partnership of 5000 electric buses, will certainly open up access to affordable, comfortable, hassle-free and environmentally friendly transport solutions, while enhancing the overall customer experience’’.

Mohit Dubey, Co-Founder & CEO, Chalo, said, “Buses make up for 48% of India’s daily travel, and yet we have just 3 buses for 10,000 people. Growing bus fleets and providing high-quality buses are key to achieving Chalo’s purpose of making travel better for everyone. Last year we finalised a project to add 1,000 new buses in three of our cities. Today, we are glad to partner with Switch on a scale that is 5x larger. The travel experience in these buses will be at par with global cities like Hong Kong and Singapore. We are confident that this collaboration will propel our collective journey towards building sustainable cities.”

Under this partnership, Switch and Chalo will jointly invest to deploy electric buses in cities where Chalo is present. Chalo will deploy its consumer technology solutions such as the Chalo App and the Chalo Card, offering conveniences such as live bus tracking, digital tickets, and travel plans; and also determine routes, frequency, schedules, and fares. Switch’s responsibilities include the supply and maintenance of the state-of-the-art electric buses.