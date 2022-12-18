Swimming Australia and Tech Mahindra Partner to Empower High Performing Athletes & Revolutionize Fan Experience

Swimming Australia is excited to announce an innovative new partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

Tech Mahindra will join Australia’s leading Olympic and Paralympic sport as the Official Technology Partner, delivering technology support across all facets of the national governing body including high performance, participation, fan engagement, and administration.

With a presence in 90 countries worldwide and more than 1279 global customers, Tech Mahindra is a leader in leveraging next-generation technologies to offer innovative and customer-centric digital experiences. Further, Tech Mahindra is also investing significantly in Australia across digital and data capabilities to deliver a comprehensive technology suite and enhance customer experience. This partnership will be a step forward in strengthening Tech Mahindra’s position in the region as the organization plans to increase localization and industry-leading growth in the ANZ marketplace.

Tech Mahindra’s expertise, coupled with Swimming Australia’s desire to be data-driven will equip coaches and athletes with sports insights ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris. The athletes will be able to leverage new-age technologies and advanced platforms servicing to improve their gameplay and ensure an engaging fan experience.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Swimming Australia will continue to focus on the user experience while developing technology to build on the improved tech footprint delivered by the website. Tech Mahindra’s next-generation digital engagement platform will help Swimming Australia’s team to drive hyper-personalized data-driven fan experiences by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR), among others.

Swimming Australia CEO, Eugénie Buckley, believes the new partnership reflects swimming’s stature within the sporting landscape and will assist its continued growth and development across this next decade of opportunity.

“Our Australian Dolphins have long been a leader and the envy of our peers in international swimming with regards to the technology used to propel the performance of our athletes and coaches on the world stage and now, leveraging the expertise of Tech Mahindra as global tech pioneers, we can continue to drive that culture of innovation across the breadth of our business,” Buckley said.

“As Australia’s most popular Olympic and Paralympic sport, and with 1 in 5 Australians engaging in some form of swimming activity around the country, we currently have millions of touchpoints with the community and working in partnership with Tech Mahindra we will continue to evolve and enhance our digital experience to ensure it is both seamless, and engaging, for fans and participants alike.”

“Additionally, we are excited to see the lens Tech Mahindra can bring to our High Performance environment to maintain our competitive advantage and ensure our coaches and athletes are served with the cutting edge data they require in their ongoing preparations for Paris.”

“We embrace our role as technology leaders in sport and not only believe this partnership with Tech Mahindra will cement that position, but enable us to work together to set a new benchmark for what is possible in this space.”

Anuj Bhalla, Digital and Cloud Transformation Leader President & SBU Head, APJI Enterprise, Tech Mahindra, said, “Cloud technology has altered the entire landscape of the sports industry. Today, the sports business is all about knowing what fans want and providing hyper-personalized experiences to them. At Tech Mahindra, we have been investing big on sports technology to reimagine fan and community experiences across channels and sports. In line with this, our partnership with Swimming Australia is a major step forward in enhancing our local presence in the Australian sports market and strengthening our sports tech portfolio. Swimming Australia is the peak governing body for swimming in Australia with a vast network of clubs and registered members nationally. Moreover, swimming has a rich history in Australia and continues to be the most prolific Olympic sport. Australia has long led the way, on the world stage, in swimming and has produced many legendary champions in the sport. To keep this momentum going, we will empower athletes and high-performing teams with critical insights based on cutting-edge AI/Analytics solutions. We are positive that this collaboration will enable Swimming Australia to strengthen its position as a technology leader in the sport. Further, we will continue to catalyze future readiness and transform customer experiences through our comprehensive digital transformation solutions.”

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.