Swiggy Instamart expands the selection of fresh fruits and vegetables in Hyderabad, Vizag and Vijayawada

Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery service today announced expanding the choice of fruits and vegetables available for customers in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada. To facilitate this, the sellers on Swiggy Instamart are looking to onboard more local fruit and vegetable vendors.

Instamart was launched in Hyderabad in 2020, and Vizag, and Vijayawada in 2021, introducing consumers to the convenience of quick commerce grocery delivery for the first time. Since then, thousands of consumers have been ordering their daily groceries and other essentials on Swiggy Instamart, making it the preferred quick commerce platform in these cities. To meet this demand, the sellers of Swiggy Instamart work with prominent farmers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who are clocking in lakhs of orders each month on the platform.

“As a service that brings the widest choice of grocery and other essentials to the doorsteps of consumers in minutes, Swiggy Instamart has very quickly grown to become the platform of choice for users in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada. We are constantly looking for ways to increase the choice and quality of fresh produce available to our users and work with some of the best local suppliers. We will be furthering our commitment to onboard more local vendors, and farmers who can now reach tens of thousands of customers on Swiggy and grow their business,” said Karthik Gurumurthy, Senior Vice-President, Swiggy Instamart.

Increased focus on organic fruits and vegetables

With an increased focus on health, Swiggy is also trying to provide customers with high-quality, certified organic produce. Instamart delivers products that are thoroughly checked for genuity and quality. Through the seller on Instamart, farmers and local vendors are reaching tens of thousands of customers. As per Swiggy Instamart’s 2nd anniversary order analysis, the quantity of fruits and vegetables sold pan India on Instamart has increased by 53 times in the past year.

Hyderabad is one of the top three cities placing maximum orders for fruits and vegetables on Swiggy Instamart. It also features in the top three cities when it comes to ordering both organic and exotic fruits and vegetables. Hyderabad also placed the maximum orders for fresh fruit juice in the country.

Supporting local farmers reach millions of users online

First ‘n’ Fresh, Hyderabad supplier, Vijayawada – 15% increase in overall turnover

As Vishakhapatnam’s only certified organic farm, First ‘n’ Fresh operates with the mission to provide the best quality fruits and vegetables to the city of Vizag. Spread across three acres, they cultivate organic leafy produce and select vegetables. Completely natural and organic, they even use Ongole cows in their farming.

Being their first major expansion to an online audience, First ‘n’ Fresh worked with the sellers on Instamart to upgrade their processes including their packing standards, methodology, material sourcing & handling, storage, pricing, and time management. As a result, they have witnessed a 15% increase in turnover and currently employ 13 members. With continued support, they hope to expand the selection of the vegetables they supply and double their income via the sellers on Instamart.

Eruvaka Naturals – Vizag – 3 times increase in overall sales

With a specialization in almost 35 varieties of organic vegetables, 20 varieties of organic leafy greens and exotics, and 4 varieties of fruits, Eruvaka Natural’s top selling items are Spinach, Watermelon, Ladies Finger, Spine Gourd, Lettuce and Cherry Tomato. Post their association with the sellers on Instamart, they have witnessed their sales triple to about INR 10 lakhs per month.

Catering to a large customer base via Instamart, the team at Eruvaka Naturals’ have been able to gain expertise in offering greater variety and has even started supplying produce to many big players in Hyderabad, Viajyawada and Vizag. Eruvaka Naturals prides itself in employing 10 women and 3 men exclusively for their Vizag project, enabling each individual to earn more than the per capita income of an average Indian citizen.