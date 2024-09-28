Sweden Joins ISRO’s Venus Orbiter Mission, Contributes Key Instrument for Atmospheric Study

Sweden has officially joined ISRO’s Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), set to launch in March 2028. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics (IRF) will provide the Venusian Neutrals Analyser (VNA), a key instrument to study the interaction between solar particles and Venus’ atmosphere. The Union Cabinet approved Rs 1,236 crore for the mission, with Rs 824 crore allocated for the spacecraft. Sweden, which partnered with ISRO on previous Chandrayaan missions, will integrate the VNA into ISRO’s plasma package. The mission aims to explore Venus’ atmosphere and geology, offering insights into planetary evolution and future space missions.