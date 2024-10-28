Swavlamban Exhibition Inaugurated to Showcase Empowerment and Self-Reliance Initiatives

The exhibition open to innovators, startups and MSMEs organised as part of the third edition of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation’s annual event, Swavlamban, was inaugurated by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Exhibition Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam, on 28 Oct 24. The theme of Swavlamban 2024 is “Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation”.

Open for public viewing on 28 and 29 Oct 24, the exhibition showcases niche innovative technologies, concepts and products designed and developed by Indian defence startups and MSMEs.

Events of 28 Oct 24 included an interactive outreach session aimed at discussing problem statements and challenges posed as part of the Defence Innovation Organisation’s ADITI 2.0 launch under the iDEX scheme, as also the bringing together of ‘Fund Seekers’ (i.e. startups/ MSMEs) and ‘Fund Providers’ (i.e. venture capitalists/ incubators).

Wide participation of eminent dignitaries, the Defence Attaché Corps, members of the three Armed Forces and CAPFs, the academia and the general public in the exhibition is expected to provide fillip to the spirit of innovation and strengthen the culture of creativity in addressing emerging challenges to national security.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors on 29 Oct 24 from 1000 hrs to 2000 hrs.