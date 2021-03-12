Swarup Kumar Saha appointed as Executive Director of Punjab National Bank

Hyderabad: Shri Swarup Kumar Saha assumed the charge as Executive Director of the Punjab National Bank on March 10, 2021. Before taking up this assignment, he was Zonal Manager (Chief General Manager), Lucknow in Punjab National Bank.

In a career spanning over 30 years, he has worked in different capacities and has worked across the country. He has wide exposure in Human Resource Development, Treasury, International Banking, Credit, Risk Management, Organization Restructuring and Board matters. During his tenure at Head Office of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, he headed Treasury and International Banking, Human Resource Development Division and Board Division.

Shri Saha, a graduate in Science from University of Calcutta, Kolkata, started his career in Banking in erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce in the year 1990 as Probationary Officer. He is a Certified Associate member of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He also holds a Diploma in Treasury, Investment and Risk Management (DTIRM) Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) and Certificate in Risk in Financial Services from IIBF in collaboration with CISI, London along with various certifications related to IT Security, Cyber Crimes and Fraud Management.

He was one of the participants for the flagship Leadership Development Program of Banks Board Bureau (BBB) in 2019 conducted through IIM, Bangalore. Shri Saha has also participated in Advanced Management Program conducted by CAFRAL/Stern Business School, New York and Leadership Development Program conducted by NIBM & Kellogg School of Management, USA.