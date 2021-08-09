Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reaches Mayabunder, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

New Delhi : Joint Services Cycle Expedition of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC), accompanying the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame, reached Mayabunder on August 08, 2021. The cyclists successfully paddled for over 300 kms in four days. The Victory Flame was carried to Government Senior Secondary School at Kishori Nagar where it was received by district officials, Armed Forces veterans and Head Master of the school. A cultural programme by the school children was organised to honour the Victory Flame

The Cycle Expedition Team conducted audio visual presentations to spread awareness amongst children to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 war. The cyclists encouraged the children to join the Armed Forces and make adventure & sports an important part of their lives. The team also distributed memorabilia to the veterans, school officials and children.

The cycle expedition will finally reach Sports Stadium at Diglipur on August 09, 2021.