Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame inducted at Eastern Naval Command (ENC)

New Delhi : The ‘Victory Flame’ of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, was formally inducted at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) commemorating the 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory in the 1971 war by Hon’ble Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh Smt Mekathoti Sucharita and Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, ENC, on 03 Sep 21 at an impressive ceremony held at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. The induction ceremony was held in the presence of naval veterans who participated in the 1971 war. Senior Naval Officers and Govt of Andhra Pradesh Officials also participated in the commemorative event.

The induction ceremony commenced with solemn wreath laying by the Commander-in-Chief and the Hon’ble Home Minister. A two minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the Nation. The Victory Flame was brought in ceremoniously amidst an impressive ceremony by the Indian Naval contingent. Later, the Hon’ble Home Minster and the C-in-C interacted with the veterans who shared their experience during the 1971 war.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war and the year is being observed as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ in honour of the Indian Soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. To commemorate this occasion, four victory flames were lit up by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial, New Delhi on 16 Dec 20. The four victory flames commenced their journey through the four cardinal directions travelling across the country through the villages of the soldiers who were a part of the 1971 war. The Victory Flame for the South Cardinal was paraded through Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi and Madurai & Chennai prior reaching Visakhapatnam from Port Blair onboard INS Sumitra.

The Victory Flame will travel to various schools in the city and thereafter will commence its onward journey to Hyderabad passing through Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Nalgonda. Victory Flame from various parts of the country will converge at New Delhi on 16 Dec 21 where the main event will be conducted.