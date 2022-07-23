Swaraj Tractors launches the 744XT in 50 HP category in Nepal

New Delhi : Swaraj Tractors announced the launch of its new tractor, 744 XT, in the 50 HP category in Nepal. This tractor features one of the biggest engines in its category, with 3478 cc displacement, that delivers maximum performance in agri and haulage applications.

The 744 XT comes standard with a constant mesh transmission, Multispeed forward and reverse PTO, Dual clutch, Oil immersed disc brakes, Power steering & offers high ground clearance with bigger front tyres. With directional control valve and best-in-class lift capacity of 1700 kgs, the 744 XT can handle heavy implements with ease & precision.

This tractor also comes with an industry leading 6-year warranty, guaranteeing absolute peace of mind. Swaraj Tractors has very high customer loyalty & trust built around the value of being authentic, reliable and powerful, fondly called as “Hamro Swaraj”. With widespread sales and service network spread across the length and breadth of the country, the brand is the market leader in the country.